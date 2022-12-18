FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four NHL games on FanDuel with four teams (Hurricanes, Rangers, Jets, Sharks) who played on Saturday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CHI ($7,900): Shesterkin has got his game back winning five straight games and only giving up six goals in his last four appearances. The Blackhawks are ranked last in scoring, so Shesterkin should be able to pick up the win.

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. PIT ($8,200): Kochetkov has been outstanding since taking over the top job in Carolina. The rookie won all three of his starts last season for the Hurricanes and has been impressive this year with an 8-1-4 record supplemented by a sparkling 2.01 GAA and .923 save percentage. He'll face the Penguins, who sit 10th in offense.

VALUE PLAYS

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR vs. PIT ($4,200): Teravainen potted his first goal of the season Saturday and chipped in with an assist. He's been moved up to the top power play with Sebastian Aho out, and that makes him valuable at his salary. Don't forget Teravainen is coming off a career year when he managed 22 goals and 65 points.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at SJ ($4,800): Mangiapane had a huge 2021-22 campaign with 35 goals and 20 helpers. He's slumped this season - as have the Flames - but still has 14 points along with four goals and seven points in his last 10 games and is seeing second line time with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

Filip Chytil, NYR at CHI ($4,900): Chytil is centering the Kid Line with Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko on his wings. He's produced seven goals and 15 points, including three tallies and an assist in his last five outings. Chytil is nicely valued for your roster.

Dillon Dube, CGY at SJ ($4,500): Dube has moved up to the top trio with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli. While his five goals and 16 points aren't necessarily great, he's posted four assists in his last two appearances. Dube is also receiving second power-play time and is averaging a career-high 15:16.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers at Blackhawks

Artemi Panarin (W - $7,400), Mika Zibanejad (C - $9,600), Barclay Goodrow (W - $4,300)

Panarin saw a six-game points streak come to an end Thursday, but came right back Saturday with a goal and an assist. He's notched 37 points this season and has reconnected with Zibanejad as an awesome duo. Zibanejad is right behind Panarin in scoring with 35 points to go with 127 shots. Goodrow only has seven goals and 15 points, but struck for a pair of points Saturday. They'll be facing the Blackhawks, who've given up 109 goals.

Jets at Kraken

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,600), Cole Perfetti (W - $4,500), Karson Kuhlman (W - $3,400)

This newly formed unit came together Saturday as Kuhlman made his Winnipeg debut in place of the injured Blake Wheeler (groin surgery). It'll be a big game for him as he was just claimed on waivers from the Kraken and will have something to prove. Scheifele has posted 26 points, including five goals on the power play. Perfetti has six goals and 19 points in his rookie season and is on the first power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG at SEA ($7,000): Morrissey is having a dream year with 34 points, only three off his career-high. He's also riding an eight-game point streak where he's recorded nine assists - and leads all defensemen in that category.

Erik Karlsson, SJ vs. CGY ($7,800): This is quite a blueline if you can grab both Karlsson and Morrissey. Karlsson leads all D-men with 39 points, and is currently on a six-game point run. Karlsson has already surpassed last year in scoring and is well on his way to another career campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.