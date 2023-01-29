FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Sunday as a tired Boston team off a shocking 4-3 OT loss to Florida faces the Hurricanes while Toronto travels to Washington. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at CAR ($7,500): Ullmark is coming off a rare loss with the Lightning upending him on Thursday. He'll try to get back on track Sunday entering Sunday with a 25-3-1 record along with an eye-popping 1.86 GAA and .937 save percentage. Ullmark picked up the win in his only head-to-head with Carolina this season. The Canes also average 3.25 goals per game, good for 12th overall.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at WAS ($8,800): Samsonov was beaten for six goals Friday versus the Sens, but he was given the go as projected starter Matt Murray was injured in warmup. He's been great this year with a 16-5-2 mark and a 2.37/.916 line GAA and a .916 save percentage. He faces his old club, against whom he's gone 1-1-0 this season. The Caps are middle-of-the-pack in offense averaging 3.14 goals per game. As there are only two matchups on the slate, I like Toronto to beat Washington and that's why I'm choosing Samsonov.

VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. BOS ($5,100): Jarvis has produced seven goals and 23 points. The sophomore is receiving time on the first line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen and on the second man-advantage. Jarvis notched an assist in his only matchup against the Bruins this season.

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. TOR ($4,900): Strome saw his four-game point streak come to an end Thursday. He's posted 36 points, 14 coming while up a man - only two shy of last season's career-high. Strome skates on the top trio with Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie as well as seeing time on the second power play.

Anthony Mantha, WAS vs. TOR ($4,600): Mantha has had a tough time dealing with injuries the last two seasons. Mantha has recorded nine goals and 24 points this year with 92 shots. He's also skating on the second line with Conor Sheary and Evgeny Kuznetsov and has registered a helper over two games versus the Leafs this season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Capitals

Mitch Marner (W - $8,500), John Tavares (C - $8,600), Michael Bunting (W - $6,100)

Marner has been a member of the first All-Star team in each of his last two seasons and is in contention again with 58 points so far. Tavares has moved into the No. 1 center role with Auston Matthews out while producing a goal and three assists in his last three games to go with 22 shots. Bunting has potted 14 goals and participates on Toronto's top power play along with the other two.

Bruins at Hurricanes

Brad Marchand (W - $8,100), Patrice Bergeron (C - $7,400), Taylor Hall (W - $6,500)

Marchand is looking to start fresh after having his seven-game points streak snapped Saturday. He's racked up 46 points in only 41 games and remains one of the league's top players. Bergeron has seen his stats drop, but he's still at 18 goals and 38 points with 169 shots and 13 PPPs. Hall is up on the first line having accumulated 31 points, but only one goal in his last seven games. The trio also play on the first PP where they've combined for 42 points.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Gustafsson, WAS vs. TOR ($4,900): Gustafsson has taken advantage of John Carlson's long-term injury with seven goals and 17 points in his last 19 games. He'll end up losing valuable playing time once Carlson returns, but that's not happening soon since the star only resumed skating Friday. Gustafsson continues to quarterback the first power play, where he's managed six assists.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. BOS ($7,000): Burns is riding a four-game point streak to give him 33 on the year. He's also bounced between both man-advantage units. Burns was dealt from San Jose in the offseason, and the move to Carolina seems to have helped as he's projected to have his best season in a few years.

