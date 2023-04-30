FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two Game 7s in the NHL on Sunday. This should be exciting as there's nothing better than a series decider, let alone two of them. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. FLA ($8,200): The Bruins have missed two opportunities to end the series with Linus Ullmark between the pipes and are expected to switch up to Swayman on Sunday. He's only seen three minutes of action this series, but was great during the regular season going 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage. Swayman struggled against the Panthers this season, though this is Game 7 and everything is on the line at home. Should Ullmark get the nod, use him in this spot.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. SEA ($8,300): Georgiev has looked OK in the playoffs after an outstanding regular season. The Avs are back in Denver for Game 7, where Georgiev went 18-9-6 with a 2.41 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Kraken have been pesky in the playoffs, but continue to be without their top goal-scorer -- Jared McCann -- who suffered an injury in Game 4. Colorado's favored on Sunday, so Georgiev represents the proper play.

VALUE PLAYS

Anthony Duclair, FLA at BOS ($4,200): Duclair has notched a goal and assist in his last two outings after sitting Game 4. He's on the first line with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe while receiving a role on the second power play.

Sam Reinhart FLA at BOS ($5,900): Reinhart has recorded goals in three of four games. He also lines up on the first power play. Reinhart produced 16 goals and 11 assists with the man-advantage, helping him to rack up 67 points on the campaign.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Panthers

Brad Marchand (W - $7,400), Patrice Bergeron (C - $6,500), Jake DeBrusk (W - $6,100)

After accumulating 67 points over 73 regular-season games – his first season in the last seven where he's averaged under a point-per-game – Marchand has been spectacular in this series with 10 points, including four assists Friday. Bergeron finished third on the team in scoring with 58 points. He missed the first four playoff games with an upper-body injury and managed to score upon his return in Game 5. DeBrusk has registered four goals and two assists after a career-high 50 points during the regular season. This line needs to dominate to send the Bruins to the second round.

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,100), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,000), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,300)

MacKinnon was held without a shot in Game 4, the first time this season that's happened. He's gone on to direct 11 pucks on net across the last two appearances and has posted six points this series. Lehkonen has also managed six points after a great playoff in 2022 when he potted eight goals and delivered six assists. He had a huge night on Friday by scoring twice. Rantanen returned to the top line in Seattle – replacing Evan Rodrigues – and it paid off with a goal and an assist. Rantanen has been red-hot in the playoffs with nine points. And note, all three participate on Colorado's lead power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Dmitry Orlov, BOS vs. FLA ($4,500): Orlov has been an offensive machine since his trade from Washington with 17 points in 23 games during the regular season and has continued his scoring prowess in the playoffs with six assists in six outings.

Devon Toews, COL vs. SEA ($5,200): Toews is coming off a three-assist effort Friday and posted eight points in this series after ending the regular season with 50. He lines up with the great Cale Makar during even-strength situations and quarterbacks the second man-advantage.

