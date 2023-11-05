FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Saturday was a dream day for hockey fans as it was packed with NHL action. Sunday's a little with only two games, but two is more than zero and it means DFS opportunities. So here are my lineup recommendations for all your contests.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two of the four teams playing Sunday are on the second day of a back-to-back. Chicago got to be at home for both, though Vegas was home Saturday and will be visiting the Ducks.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, VGK at ANA ($8,800): The Golden Knights have started the year scorching and are proper threats to repeat. The offense has done its part, but boasting two goalies on the top of their games also helps. Vegas truly has a 1 and 1A situation going and lose nothing switching from Thompson to Adin Hill - and vice versa - with the former posting a 2.16 GAA and .932 save percentage. The Ducks were 31st in goals last year and are currently averaging 3.30 on 28.1 shots. That kind of conversion rate won't continue, particularly not with their lineup.

VALUE PLAY

Timo Meier, NJD at CHI ($6,000): Meier has racked up eight points so far. Nobody will quibble with that production from the former Shark. And yet, Meier has also been unlucky and that means more upside. He holds an 8.0 shooting percentage, so more goals should come. Facing a below-average Blackhawks defense with a subpar goalie may help. And that netminder is Arvid Soderblom, who enters with a career .885 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Golden Knights at Ducks

Jack Eichel (C - $8,700), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,600), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,800)

The Ducks have recorded a 3.00 GAA while allowing 32.4 shots per outing. That first number, I believe, is some early-season flattery. If John Gibson is healthy, it'll be his turn to start and he's struggled to a .902 save percentage the last five seasons. Even if Lukas Dostal goes, he had a .901 last year and his current .920 through six appearances doesn't seem sustainable. My concession to the Golden Knights being on the second leg of a back-to-back is the fact I'm going with their first line and betting on the big names.

Eichel has gone off for 12 points, even though he's only at five goals from 51 shots. That level of conversion is likely to improve. Goals have come a bit easier for Marchessault, though three of his six came in a hat-trick last week. He's consistently been a 20-goals, 200-shots forward, so scoring and shooting are expected. Barbashev's first full season with Vegas has started slowly, though he did recently register a two-point effort. He's also directed nine shots on net in his last five, which isn't amazing but is still encouraging.

DEFENSEMAN

John Marino, NJD at CHI ($4,400): Dougie Hamilton is Jersey's established star and Luke Hughes is the exciting rookie, but don't forget about Marino as he's averaged 20:25 in ice time with six assists through 10 games. Goals aren't his forte, but steady defending is and so is playmaking. Soderblom and his career .885 save percentage increase the chances of Marino adding another helper.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.