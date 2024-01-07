FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Last Sunday, we brought 2023 to a close. This time around, the pomp and circumstance is gone. In fact, there are only four NHL games with the first ones starting at 3 p.m. EST. If you're looking for some DFS recommendations, you've come to the right place.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Flames are the only team on the second leg of a back-to-back and they're facing Chicago without Connor Bedard. In fact, there are a few quite favorable matchups Sunday, even with a limited schedule.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at ARI ($8,600): The Jets start a breezy run of matchups, so there's no reason for them to give Hellebuyck a night off to save him for a tougher opponent. He's in the running for another Vezina thanks to his 2.28 GAA and .921 save percentage. The Coyotes have been lucky to even score as much as they do having averaged 2.97 goals on a 30th-ranked 27.1 shots.

Dan Vladar, CGY at CHI ($7,600): Even with Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks only managed to average 2.31 goals and 26.3 shots. They don't have the standout rookie or Taylor Hall or Seth Jones or…you get the gist. Vladar hasn't been great this year, but this matchup is just too enticing.

VALUE PLAYS

Adrian Kempe, LOS at WAS ($7,300): Some Kings have struggled of late, but Kempe is decidedly not one of them with 15 points from his last 15 games - including three two-point outings across his last five. On the other side, Darcy Kuemper has allowed five goals in three of four appearances.

Mason McTavish, ANA vs. DET ($6,100): It took McTavish a few games post-injury to round into form, but he's notched five points in five. Things have been different for Alex Lyon since coming back as he's given up at least three goals in each of his four starts.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets at Coyotes

Vladislav Namestnikov (C - $4,500), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $7,000), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,400)

The Jets swapped roles for Mark Scheifele and Namestnikov, with the latter moving to the first line. That seems to have helped him without hindering his new linemates. The Coyotes have allowed 31.2 shots, list a below-average penalty kill, and there's a good chance Karel Vejmelka will be in net. The 27-year-old enters with a career .899 save percentage, making him an easier matchup than Connor Ingram.

Namestnikov has found the scoresheet in four of his last five outings, including a three-point and two-point performances. Ehlers leads the Jets with 111 shots, and that number has increased since Kyle Connor went down as he's directed 48 shots on net while scoring six times. Vilardi's production has dipped, but he was on fire before that and has produced 14 points from his last 13 games while skating on the top power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Sean Durzi, ARI vs. WPG ($6,000): Durzi was productive on the man-advantage, even in a secondary role with the Kings. In Arizona, he's averaged 3:29 with the extra man that has resulted in nine PPPs. While the Jets have received great goaltending, they still rank 27th on the penalty kill.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at CHI ($5,100): Hanifin followed up a game where he potted a goal on six shots with an effort where he was held without a shot. But overall, he's recorded 18 points and 68 shots while playing a key role for the Flames. Hanifin went up against the Flyers on Saturday, one of the NHL's top defensive teams. The Blackhawks are definitely not that with a 3.77 GAA while allowing 33.2 shots per night.

