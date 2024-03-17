FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Throw on your green, pour yourself a Guinness, and set your NHL DFS lineups for Sunday. There are five games on the schedule starting at 6 p.m. EDT or later. Maybe these recommendations will help bring you some DFS luck.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Hurricanes and Senators along with the Red Wings and Penguins are meeting in games pitting teams on the second leg of a back-to-back against each other. Columbus and St. Louis are in the same situation, but host rested teams in Winnipeg and Anaheim. And the other matchup features Sharks visiting the Blackhawks.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at CLM ($8,400): Hellebuyck has had a few bad starts of late, leading one to wonder if his workload (48 appearances) is tiring him out. It wouldn't be the first time, but he's still managed a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage. Hellebuyck has enjoyed a few days off, while the Blue Jackets will be on zero rest. While they have been better offensively than expected, that just means they're outside the bottom-10 in goals per game.

Lukas Dostal, ANA at STL ($6,700): If the Ducks care about winning at all – and admittedly in the big picture they arguably do not – Dostal and not John Gibson will be in net. That's because Gibson, who has been a below-average goalie for half a decade, has allowed six goals in each of his last three starts. Dostal has barely been better, yet he's recorded a .912 save percentage over his last six appearances. The Blues rank 26th in goals and are on the second day of a back-to-back. Maybe that'll be enough to help Dostal emerge as a decent fantasy option Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR at OTT ($6,900): Svechnikov has produced 14 points in his last 14 games. While only one of them has come on the power play, he's notched 15 points there on the year. Though both teams skated Saturday, only one is in the bottom-five in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. And it's the Senators, in case you hadn't figured that out.

Mason Appleton, WPG at CLM ($4,100): Appleton has tallied seven points across his last seven outings. That's unusual for him, though this matchup could keep him hot. The Jackets sit 31st in shots allowed and Elvis Merzlikins has posted an .899 save percentage the last three seasons. That makes facing a lot of shots precarious for him, and encouraging for Appleton and company.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blackhawks vs. Sharks

Connor Bedard (C - $7,800), Philipp Kurashev (W - $5,200), Tyler Johnson (W - $4,500)

There is only one line you would ever think of stacking from Chicago, and in truth even this trio can only be used on rare occasions. This is definitely one of those times as the Sharks are locked into finishing last in GAA and currently rank last in shots allowed. And they'll also be on their second straight night. When the NHL's two worst teams square off, there's often DFS opportunity to be found.

Having heard he'd fallen behind Brock Faber in the Calder race while injured, Bedard kicked it into high gear upon returning with 18 points and 45 shots in 14 games. Kurashev had never managed more than 25 points in an NHL season, but he's perhaps the first example of what will likely become the "Bedard Effect" in the Windy City. Since Bedard has come back, Kurashev has managed 12 points to give him 40 overall. Johnson's play already began to drop before he left the Lightning, but obviously his time in Chicago has been less productive with less surrounding talent. He's enjoying his spot next to Bedard with nine points and 24 shots from his last 12 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Neal Pionk, WPG at CLM ($5,200): Pionk has put multiple shots on net in each of his last 12 games. For a forward, that isn't remarkable. But for a defenseman, especially one at this salary level, that stands out. Pionk has also managed two points in his last three appearances. Catching the Blue Jackets and their bottom-five GAA and shots allowed on the second leg of a back-to-back has got me interested in rostering Pionk.

Cam Fowler, ANA at STL ($4,900): Over a decade into his NHL career, Fowler is still out there averaging over 24 minutes a night with a key role on the power play. And that's resulted in 31 points, including 15 with the extra man. The Blues have asked a lot of their goaltenders this year. They sit bottom-eight in shots allowed and are below average on the penalty kill. On the second of consecutive nights and the Ducks rested, Fowler offers a solid chance to add to his stat line.

