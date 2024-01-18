FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busy Thursday with 11 games, as the Chicago at Buffalo game slated for Wednesday, was postponed until Thursday due to snow. Colorado visits Boston, Ottawa hosts Montreal, Dallas travels to Philadelphia, Detroit is in Tampa Bay, St. Louis takes on Washington, Calgary hosts Toronto, Seattle visits Edmonton, Nashville plays in LA, Vancouver is home to Arizona and the Rangers travel to Vegas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. SEA ($7,300): It's hard not to go with a hot goaltender – and Skinner is hot. He has won his last eight starts in a row, giving up only 12 goals on 231 shots (.948 save percentage). Skinner got off to a horrible start, going 1-5-1 with a 3.87 GAA and an .854 save percentage, but he has been sensational ever since, boosting his record to 19-9-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Kraken have lost two straight after winning eight in a row. Skinner beat Seattle 4-3 in overtime Nov. 15, stopping 32 shots. I'm surprised at Skinner's low-price Thursday.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. ARI ($8,600): Demko has won four straight, shutting out the Sabres on Saturday in his latest start. He has been a top-five goaltender in the NHL this season, going 22-8-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .919 save percentage and has the Canucks atop the Pacific Division standings. Demko will face the pesky Coyotes, who are 24th in NHL scoring with 128 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT vs. MON ($5,500): Tarasenko has two goals and four points in his last four games. The 32-year-old Russian has 10 goals and 28 points in 37 games, including a goal and four assists on the power play. He is a nice value play in FanDuel on Thursday.

Max Pacioretty, WAS vs. STL ($4,900): Pacioretty has a goal and two assists in seven games as he seems to be getting back into game shape. Pacioretty missed the first 35 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery, his second in two years. Pacioretty is seeing time on the first unit, as well as the first power-play. The Blues are are a middle-of-the-pack team as far as keeping the puck out of the net, so it could be a good night for Pacioretty.

Ridly Greig, OTT vs. MON ($4,600): Greig will center the top line at least one more game as Josh Norris is still out of action with an upper-body injury. Greig has two goals and an assist –both goals coming Tuesday versus Colorado -- since taking over three games ago from Norris, between Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Greig has six goals and 16 points in 29 games this season. Don't forget, the 21-year-old was a first round pick – 28th overall – in 2020.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Coyotes

J.T. Miller (C-$9,500), Elias Pettersson (W-$9,800), Brock Boeser (W-$8,400)

The Canucks' top trio have been outstanding this season. Miller is tied for fourth in scoring with 60 points, while Pettersson is just behind him, tied for sixth with Connor McDavid at 58 points. Boeser is tied for fourth in goal-scoring with 27 goals, and his 46 points are tied for 17th in NHL scoring. Miller has four goals and 10 points in his last six games, while Pettersson has been even better with eight goals and five assists in six contests. Boeser brings up the rear, but his three goals and seven points, aren't too shabby. The line is expensive, but well worth it Thursday.

Canadiens at Senators

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,000), Cole Caufield (W - $6,700), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $3,800)

Caufield and Slafkovsky led the Canadiens to a 3-2 overtime win over New Jersey on Wednesday, as Caufield scored the overtime winner and set up Slafkovsky to open the scoring. Caufield has three goals and six points in his last four games, giving him 14 goals and 33 points in 44 games. Slafkovsky scored his sixth of the season, giving him 17 points in 44 games, while Suzuki has 12 goals and 37 points this season. The trio have been the Canadiens' best line this season and take on the Senators who have allowed 147 goals this season, tied for 23rd in the NHL.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. MIN ($6,900): Hedman is having a banner season with seven goals and 40 points in 42 games. He slumped badly last season with only 49 points in 76 games – after an 85-point 2021-22 season. Hedman snapped a three-game pointless drought Sunday with a goal. He found the back of the net versus Thursday's opponent, the Wild, on Jan. 4 in a 4-1 victory.

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. MON ($5,800): Sanderson had a goal and an assist versus Colorado on Tuesday, halting a five-game pointless streak. The second-year defenseman has six goals and 22 points in 39 games this season, including two goals and six points with the man advantage. Sanderson has plenty of competition on the Senators blue line with Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun also outstanding offensive defensemen.

Thomas Harley, DAL at PHI ($6,200): Harley has taken over from the injured Miro Heiskanen (lower body) on the first power play. He has only one assist with the man-advantage in the six games, but the 22-year-old has four helpers in his last six games. Harley was drafted 18th overall in 2019 and is getting a chance to show his offensive prowess with Heiskanen out of the lineup. Harley has nine goals and 21 points in 40 games, after picking up only a goal and five helpers in 40 games over his first two campaigns.

