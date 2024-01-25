FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are nine games on tap Thursday. Philadelphia visits Detroit, Tampa Bay hosts Arizona, Boston travels to Ottawa, the Islanders are in Montreal, New Jersey takes on Carolina, Minnesota hosts Nashville, Anaheim visits Dallas, Chicago plays in Edmonton and Calgary is home to Columbus. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. CHI ($8,400): Skinner started off the season going 1-5-1 with a 3.87 GAA and an .854 save percentage. He has been nothing short of sensational ever since – save for a couple of bad starts – going 21-4-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Skinner has currently won his last 11 games in a row and should have a fairly easy time of things versus the Blackhawks, who have managed to find the back of the net only 103 times in 47 contests. Play Calvin Pickard if the Oilers decide to use their backup goaltender.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. ANA ($8,200): Oettinger has given up nine goals on 77 shots in his last two contests, and will welcome a game versus Anaheim, who are 29th in NHL scoring with 120 goals. Oettinger missed 12 games with a lower-body injury before returning two weeks ago. He is 14-9-2 with a 3.01 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Oettinger was a top-five goaltender in the league heading into the 2023-24 season, and should be back in form Thursday.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT vs. BOS ($5,500): Tarasenko has seven points in his last eight games, giving him 12 goals and 31 points in 41 games this season. Tarasenko is showcasing himself as he signed a one-year deal with the Senators in the offseason, and Ottawa is likely to deal him as their playoff hopes are dwindling in the Eastern Conference. He is a plus-17 and is plus-eight in his last four outings.

Joel Farabee, PHI at DET ($6,500): Farabee has points in each of his last seven games, as well as points in 13 of his last 16 tilts. He has six goals and 20 points in the 16 games, giving the 23-year-old 17 goals and 40 points in 48 games. Farabee is seeing first power-play time, but that hasn't translated into very many points, as he has only two goals and four assists with the man-advantage. Farabee plays on the top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny.

Shane Pinto, OTT vs. BOS ($5,000): Pinto returned to action Sunday after missing the first 41 games of the season due to a suspension. Pinto has a point in each of his first two games and his low price, makes him quite attractive Thursday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Connor McDavid (C-$10,500), Zach Hyman (W-$9,700), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W-$7,700)

The Oilers' top line is due. McDavid has not had a multi-point game in eight contests, and that could be a record for him. Hyman has been better than McDavid of late with six goals and eight points in eight games, while Nugent-Hopkins has been the worst of the bunch with five helpers in eight games. That being said, McDavid is certainly capable of a four-or-five point night, and if he is able to do so, he will carry Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins with him.

Flames vs. Blue Jackets

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,500), Yegor Sharangovich (W - $6,200), Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $4,900)

This is a much less expensive line to go with Thursday. Lindholm is in the final year of his contract and has heard his name swirling around in trade rumors. Lindholm has assists in three of his last four games, but he has not scored in his last 14 games. Sharangovich has been on fire of late, with eight goals and an assist in his last seven contests. Sharangovvich has 20 goals and 34 points in 47 games, making the Tyler Toffoli trade to New Jersey for Sharangovich and a third-round pick, look awfully good at this time. Huberdeau went a whole month (Nov. 30-Dec. 31) without a point, but he has been good ever since with two goals and 11 points in 11 games, The trio all see action on the first power play and face the lowly Blue Jackets on Thursday. They could make a great play in DFS.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB vs. ARI ($7,700): Hedman has returned to being a top-three fantasy defenseman in 2023-24, after an off-year in 2022-23. Hedman had nine goals and 49 points in 76 games last season, but he has returned with a vengeance this season, finding the back of the net on nine occasions while adding 37 assists in just 46 games. Hedman has 21 points on the power play as he is seeing almost a minute more of ice time per game with the man-advantage than last season.

Cam Fowler, ANA at DAL ($4,500): Fowler had a pair of assists Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Buffalo, giving him two goals and 22 points in 47 contests. Fowler continues to quarterback the first power play with the Ducks and has nine assists with the man-advantage this season. Fowler is a nice price Thursday in FanDuel to add to your blueline.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. ANA ($5,900): This could be the last chance to take Harley as a first power-play quarterback as Miro Heiskanen (lower body) could return Thursday – or Saturday. Harley has eight assists in his last 10 games, giving him nine goals and 25 points in 44 tilts. Harley is an excellent offensive defenseman, but he will lose valuable power-play time upon the return of Heiskanen, so take advantage of his last possible game quarterbacking the power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.