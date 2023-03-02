FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are 10 games for Thursday with potentially more trades to come after a busy Wednesday, so keep your eyes on the headlines for any last-minute changes to lineups.

The highlight of the night will be Senators at Rangers, which will feature the debut of Patrick Kane with the Blueshirts. Jakob Chychrun, acquired by the Sens on Wednesday, has not played since Feb. 10 after being healthy scratched and his status for this game is questionable.

GOALIES

Jordan Binnington, STL at SJ ($7,300): Rarely has Binnington been a good play in fantasy this season. He won their previous matchup against the Sharks, allowing three goals on 30 shots, and the task should be a lot easier now that they don't have Timo Meier in the lineup.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. NSH ($7,400): The Preds offense was further depleted after trading Mikael Granlund to the Penguins, leaving Matt Duchene as their only real offensive threat up front. The Preds are so starved for depth on offense that they may end up playing with just 11 forwards, including rookie Thomas Novak and young Cody Glass as their top two centers.

Pheonix Copley, LA vs. MON ($8,100): Copley allowed five goals against the Jets in his previous start but fought hard to earn the win in a shootout. Though the Kings recently acquired Joonas Korpisalo, look for Copley to get first crack at keeping the starting job. The Habs should not pose much of a challenge with one of the league's worst offenses, ranked 27th in GF/GP.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at VAN ($8,200): Gustavsson has allowed more than two goals just once in his past seven games and remains one of the league's best goalies since Jan. 1. The Wild have won five straight matchups against the Canucks since losing to the them in the bubble playoffs.

VALUE PLAYS

Jack Quinn, BUF at BOS ($4,600): Quinn remains a fantastic value play on the Sabres' top line. He's scored a goal and three assists in his past two games and the Sabres are far stronger on the road than at home, averaging 3.83 goals per game, second-best in the league.

Cole Guttman, CHI vs. DAL ($4,600): Guttman has gone four games without a point but has maintained his role as the No. 2 center behind Max Domi. He's put eight shots on goal during that span and may get the fortune of facing a Scott Wedgewood, who would be returning from injury, untested rookie Matt Murray, or Jake Oettinger, who would be starting back-to-back for the first time this season.

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. NSH ($4,500): No word on when Aleksander Barkov or Sam Bennett will return, which means Lundell will be their No. 1 center. He scored a goal against the Lightning in his previous game.

Fabian Zetterlund, SJ vs. STL ($3,900): Zetterlund played 17:40 in his Sharks debut, including 1:11 on the power play. He wasn't getting opportunities like this with the Devils and will continue to skate with top center Tomas Hertl.

Denis Gurianov, MON at LA ($3,700): Gurianov skated 17 minutes and put six shots on goal in his new role as the Habs' top-line right winger. He'll stay in that spot on a team bereft of scoring talent, giving him loads of opportunities that he didn't get with the Stars.

LINE STACKS

Rangers vs. Senators

Mika Zibanejad (C - $8,400), Chris Kreider (W - $6,400), Patrick Kane (W - $7,500)

No word on what the Rangers lines may look like with Kane in the lineup, but it would be most logical for him to play alongside Kreider. They were teammates on Team USA at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships, and it'll also allow the Rangers to play Artemi Panarin with close friend Vladimir Tarasenko on the same line. Kane should be very motivated since he was basically the architect of his own trade, and his talent alone makes the $7,500 salary seem like a steal.

Stars at Blackhawks

Roope Hintz (C - $7,500), Jason Robertson (W - $9,200), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,100)

It's been a relatively quiet stretch for the Stars' top line, and it's no coincidence that they struggled in February for that reason. However, the Hawks should be a soft matchup, and they're allowing 33.8 shots per game, fifth-most in the league.

DEFENSEMEN

Tyson Barrie, NSH at FLA ($6,000): Barrie's expected to make his Preds debut and he will be counted on to play a significant role on offense. The Preds will likely play 11 forwards and don't have much to work with beyond Matt Duchene.

Vince Dunn, SEA at DET ($5,800): Dunn snapped a 13-game goal drought with two goals and two assists in his past three games. He's got the hot hand again and the Wings have allowed 15 goals in their past three games.

Owen Power, BUF at BOS ($4,600): Rasmus Dahlin will not play Thursday, which means Power remains the quarterback on the top power play unit. He's averaged over 26 minutes in his past two games and will be looking to extend his point streak to four games.

