FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Thursday is action-packed with 11 games on the slate, highlighted by a clash between the Devils and Rangers and also the Kings and Oilers. They'll be key battles in their respective divisional races.

The Penguins and Predators will face off in a rematch of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, though passing time and significant changes to both rosters means both are now just trying to fight for a wild card spot.

The Panthers and Capitals will be the only two teams playing the second half of a back-to-back, which means the remaining 20 teams in action should all be rested.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. CBJ ($8,900): It's Swayman's turn in the rotation and he'll be going for his fifth straight win. Though he's allowed five goals in his past two games, the Bruins should be able to provide plenty of goal support against the Jackets' goaltending, who have allowed 14 goals in two games. The Bruins lead the season series 2-0-0 with an 8-2 advantage in goals.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at DET ($8,700): The Wings had a seven-goal outburst against the Pens in their last game but otherwise their scoring has been atrocious. Against a good puck possession team in the Canes, it's unlikely they'll be able to generate enough scoring chances to score that many goals again. Antti Raanta is expected to return but Andersen will likely get the start.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. ANH ($7,700): The Kraken are surprisingly average at home and even without a superstar player, they should have no problems handling the Ducks. Asides from their season-opening loss, the Kraken have won both of their previous matchups and have scored 14 goals in three games against the Ducks this season. Even if Grubauer isn't sharp, he should get plenty of goal support to win.

Jordan Binnington, STL at CHI ($7,600): With Joel Hofer back in the minors, Binnington is back in the starter's crease and will be aiming to win his second straight start. He allowed five goals against the Canucks but the Hawks offense doesn't have any high-end talent and it's unlikely they'll be able to generate the same kind of offense as the Canucks, who have been one of the league's best teams since Rick Tocchet took over.

VALUE PLAYS

Kirill Marchenko, CBJ at BOS ($4,600): Marchenko has scored a goal in consecutive games, putting nine shots on net playing on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau. This isn't an easy assignment, but Marchenko's been one of the Jackets' more reliable scorers and only one of two players in their current lineup who have scored at least 20 goals.

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK at SJ ($4,600): Dorofeyev has been a very good value play since getting called up. He's scored five goals in eight games and remains on a line with William Karlsson and Michael Amadio with some time on PP2. The Sharks just snapped a losing streak but they're arguably the worst team in the league and allow 3.78 goals per game, third-highest in the league.

Philip Tomasino, NSH at PIT ($4,300): Tomasino was held off the scoresheet in his last game but continues to get consistent top-six playing time. He's been one of the Preds' top scorers with their entire top line missing, and this could be a fruitful matchup since the Pens' goalies have struggled in the second half of the season. Tomasino provides some added value with his role on PP1.

Lukas Reichel, CHI vs. STL ($4,200): Reichel put two shots on net but couldn't register a point in a tough matchup against the Stars in his last game. The Blues don't defend nearly as well as the Stars, which means it should be a little easier to get on the scoreboard. Reichel is on a low-upside line with Andreas Athanasiou, but it's a top-line assignment nonetheless.

Fabian Zetterlund, SJ vs. VGK ($3,600): Zetterlund and linemate Andrew Agozzino ($3,600) should both be good value plays, though Agozzino has performed slightly better and was also their top scorer in the AHL at the time of his call-up. The Knights' goaltending allowed seven goals in their previous game against the Oilers, perhaps showing a little crack in their armor with both Logan Thompson and Adin Hill still nursing injuries.

LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

David Krejci (C - $5,300), David Pastrnak (W - $10,200), Pavel Zacha (W - $4,700)

The key to this line is, of course, Pastrnak, but note that Krejci has also had a lot of success against the Jackets in his career. He scored two points in their previous meeting this season, bringing his career total to 20 points in 24 games against the Jackets. Zacha's on a seven-game goal drought but this is a really good matchup for the Bruins, who won both of their previous meetings this season and averaging four goals per game.

Penguins vs. Predators

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,100), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,300), Bryan Rust (W - $5,000)

This is a line with a high floor with Crosby having arguably one of the best seasons of his career and Guentzel looking to extend his point streak to five games. The Preds are without their entire top line and captain Roman Josi, leaving them incredibly shorthanded. Crosby plays his best when the pressure is on, and the Pens need a win if they want to put some space between themselves and the Panthers, who are one point behind.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA at MON ($7,100): Montour scored two points against the Leafs in his previous game and he'll be facing one of the league's weakest penalty kills. He's been the brightest spot on the Panthers defense and Aaron Ekblad is no threat to steal his minutes.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. ANH ($6,000): Dunn is on a three-game point streak, and while the Kraken score by committee, there is no question Dunn is their best player on the blueline when it comes to generating offense. The Ducks are very poor defensively and own the league's third-worst penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.