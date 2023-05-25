FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Panthers are already waiting. The Golden Knights have a chance to sweep the Stars sans captain Jamie Benn, who had been suspended two games for a cross-check to Mark Stone's neck and head in Game 3. If the Knights pull off the sweep, it will be their second Stanley Cup Finals appearance in history.

With a 3-0 lead, it's more likely a question of when, not if, the Knights will claim the series. Owner Bill Foley boldly proclaimed his team would win a Cup within six years of its existence and, well, this is their sixth year.

GOALIES

No goalies are available for selection in showdown formats. Adin Hill and Jake Oettinger are expected to start. Oettinger was pulled after a rough start in Game 3, but he's unquestionably the Stars' starter and gives them the best chance at winning.

VALUE PLAYS

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. VGK ($9,500): With Benn suspended and Evgenii Dadonov's status questionable, look for the Stars to lean more on Johnston for some offensive depth. The makeshift line with Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea was the second-most used combo by Pete DeBoer at 5-on-5 in Game 3, and much like the rest of the team, produced solid results, outshooting their opponents 7-3. While Johnston's wingers are TBD, and there's a chance DeBoer mixes things up in an elimination game, Johnston has consistently punched above his weight and surprised everyone with his poise and offensive production.

Nicolas Roy, VGK at DAL ($7,500): Roy's two-assist effort in Game 3 gives him three assists in three games in the series, and he's nestled in well as the right winger on a line with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson. All three also play on PP2 for some added value.

LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Stars

Jack Eichel (C - $14,500), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $13,000), Ivan Barbashev (W - $7,500)

It's rather unusual to see Oettinger struggle like this, but the Knights' top line has certainly taken advantage. All three players scored a point in Game 3 with Barbashev, who is also a great value play, leading the way with three points.

DEFENSEMEN

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at DAL ($10,000): Defensemen aren't recommended picks in this series because none of them are standout offensive producers. Miro Heiskanen's effectiveness has waned in this series and Shea Theodore has scored just three assists in his past nine games since Round 1. Pietrangelo is a viable choice because he generally plays a lot of minutes with a very well-rounded game, offering the potential for both offensive and defensive (blocked shots) categories.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.