FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a 12-game slate with special attention paid to the Golden Knights at Jets, a showdown between the two best teams in the Western Conference. The all-time record between the two teams is 9-9-0 including the playoffs, with the Knights winning the most recent two contests though they lost five in a row prior to that.

Despite league scoring being up again, note Monday's matchups featured only one game to feature more than three goals, and only one of them was decided by a margin of more than one goal. Potentially high-scoring games for Tuesday include Blue Jackets at Panthers, featuring two teams who don't defend particularly well with bad goaltending, and Coyotes at Sharks, featuring two teams who don't do anything particularly well.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. PHI ($8,400): Having Mikko Rantanen alone should provide enough goal support for Georgiev, who had a strong performance allowing just one goal against the Rangers after allowing 17 goals in his previous four games. This is a potential revenge game for Georgiev on home ice, who previously lost to the Flyers on Dec. 5, 5-3.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at CHI ($7,700): Lindgren went 4-0 over the past week and was named the week's first star. He will continue to serve as the starter until Darcy Kuemper is activated from injured reserve, and this is a good matchup between a Caps team that is catching fire with four straight wins while the Hawks continue their slide to the bottom, having lost 11 of their past 12 and they've scored just once in their past three games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. SEA ($7,500): Vasilevskiy has faced the Kraken twice in his career and allowed just one goal, and with the Kraken coming in having lost three of their past four, the advantage goes to the Lightning.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. ANH ($6,500): Matt Murray ($8,600) is also a solid choice but based on their current rotation, Samsonov might get the start instead, and it'll be an excellent value play at this salary. Samsonov is coming off a 29-save shutout and he has allowed more than two goals just twice this season. Meanwhile, the Ducks are the worst offensive team in the league, ranked last in GF/GP.

VALUE PLAYS

Dawson Mercer, NJ vs. DAL ($4,700): Mercer's scored three points in his past two games playing on a line with Jack Hughes and Erik Haula, and it's been a good fit. It's the second game of a back-to-back on the road for the Stars, and thankfully for Mercer, Jake Oettinger will likely get the night off after losing to Pittsburgh yesterday.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF vs. LA ($4,300): Mittelstadt played 18 minutes in his most recent game and has taken the suspended Jeff Skinner's place on the top line. The Kings' goaltending is among the league's worst and Mittelstadt will play alongside the Sabres' top scorer in Tage Thompson.

Paul Stastny, CAR at DET ($4,100): Stastny has a chance to extend his point streak to three games slotting in for Sebastian Aho on the top line. The Canes spread out their ice time so don't expect Stastny to play a lot, but it's a good situation to be in with Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis on his wings.

Kirill Marchenko, CBJ at FLA ($4,000): Marchenko scored his first NHL goal last game and he should get plenty of chances to find the score sheet against Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a .884 Sv% this season. Marchenko is playing on a talented young line with Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson, though his ice time is limited because the Jackets will lean on their veterans for most of the game.

LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Ducks

John Tavares (C - $8,000), Mitch Marner (W - $8,4000), Denis Malgin ($3,900)

Malgin keeps the cost of this line stack though, but really you can just stack Tavares and Marner since Malgin's offense is so unreliable. Stacking Auston Matthews ($10,400) and William Nylander ($8,600) would also be far more expensive even though each duo has provided 67 points combined this season.

Avalanche vs. Flyers

Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,800), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,800), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $8,100)

Note Rantanen is listed as a winger on this line even though he'll be playing center. With an injury-riddled lineup, look for the Avs to lean on this line a lot. Lehkonen and Nichushkin have both just recently returned from injury and should be getting back up to speed with a couple games under their belts. The Flyers play hard but their defense is thin and routinely get outshot.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, ARI at SJ ($7,100): Chychrun carries a five-game point streak into the contest and he looks very much like the vintage version of himself that scored 18 goals. The Sharks have one of the league's PK so it dampens Chychrun's potential impact with the man advantage, but note the Sharks are still allowing the eighth-most goals per game.

Filip Hronek, DET vs. CAR ($6,800): The Canes PK is just league average, which is good for Hronek. He's been excellent for the Wings all season, especially on the PP, and playing on home ice will give the Wings the edge when it comes to matchups. Hronek hasn't scored a point in two games but has managed to get eight shots on goal.

Daniil Miromanov, VGK at WPG ($3,500): This is a tough matchup for the Jets but note that Alex Pietrangelo is unexpected to play due to personal reasons and Shea Theodore was injured on Sunday. That means Miromanov will step in as the quarterback on PP1.

