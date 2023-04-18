FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's Day 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the other four series playing their Game 1's tonight. It'll be a staggered start again starting with Rangers at Devils, Lightning at Maple Leafs, Jets at Golden Knights and then Kraken at Avalanche.

This will be the first playoff appearance for the Devils in five seasons and the first ever appearance for the Kraken.

GOALIES

Laurent Brossoit, VGK vs. WPG ($8,000): Brossoit ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, and no doubt that played into Bruce Cassidy's decision to go with him for Game 1. Brossoit didn't have a ton work of in those games and the strategy will be the same; block shots and keep them to the outside. Cassidy's goalie-friendly system got the Knights this far, and despite Brossoit's inexperience in the playoffs, they're favoured against the Jets, who stumbled into the playoffs and have had trouble scoring. This is also a potential revenge game for the former Jets backup.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. SEA ($8,300): Georgiev did not suffer a regulation loss in April during the season, and also has not allowed more than three goals since March 22. While Georgiev doesn't have much postseason experience, the team in front of him certainly has. It should be the edge the Avs need since their three regular-season meetings were all decided by just one goal.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG at VGK ($3,500): Based on the lines at practice, Namestnikov is set to be the No. 2 center between Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler. Namestnikov isn't a player known for his offense, but he also played this role during the season and had some success capturing a few assists.

Ondrej Palat, NJ vs. NYR ($4,000): Palat's Cup-winning experience is one of the reasons the Devils went after him in free agency, and he'll provide a steady presence on a line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who have only one game of playoff experience combined. Beating Igor Shesterkin will be difficult, but Palat's at least playing with the Devils' best offensive players.

LINE STACKS

Rangers at Devils

Filip Chytil (C - $4,100), Kaapo Kakko (W - $4,000), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,000)

The addition of Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane allows the Rangers to put their 'Kid Line' back together. The trio broke out in last year's playoffs against the Penguins, creating all sorts of mismatches for the opposition with their speed and skill. Both teams' top two lines are stacked, and this one might end up making the difference.

Lightning at Maple Leafs

Brayden Point (C - $7,900), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,500), Steven Stamkos (C - $7,000)

With only Tanner Jeannot out of the lineup, the Lightning will be relatively healthy and they're going to start with their best foot forward putting their big line back together. Stamkos played on a separate line for parts of the season but he's back on the top line. They combined for 16 points in seven games against the Leafs last season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. SEA ($7,000): Makar missed the final seven games of the regular season but he's expected to play in Game 1. He continues to have the most upside among defensemen, and the Kraken also like to play a quick, up-and-down game that caters to Makar's style. He scored 29 points in 20 games last season en route to winning the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP.

Mikhail Sergachev, TB at TOR ($5,400): Sergachev emerged as an elite defenseman during the season and finished with two goals and nine points in his last seven games. There's sneaky upside with Sergachev since most of the attention is still on Victor Hedman, who was bumped off the top power play by Sergachev earlier in the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.