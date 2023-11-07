FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have a busy night ahead of us with 10 games scheduled. Tampa Bay is the only team playing in the second half of a back-to-back. The Lightning will face the Canadiens in Montreal. Jonas Johansson started for Tampa Bay on Monday, so Matt Tomkins might make just his third start of the season Tuesday.

SLATE PREVIEW

San Jose will host the Flyers in what should be an interesting game. The Sharks are 0-10-1, which is depressing enough, but they've also been outscored an unreal 20-3 over their last two contests. They've had a few days to reflect on those horrible losses, so we'll see how they respond.

GOALIES

Semyon Varlamov, NYI vs. MIN ($8,500): Double check this one because Ilya Sorokin might get the start. However, Varlamov and Sorokin have been in a rotation recently, and if that continues then Varlamov is set to play Tuesday. The 35-year-old has done what he can to earn more work by shutting out Columbus and Washington over his last two starts. The Wild are a tougher foe, averaging 3.55 goals per game, but Varlamov has traditionally done well against Minnesota, posting a 2.26 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 29 career contests.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. WPG ($8,100): Binnington struggled in 2022-23 with a 3.31 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 61 contests, but this might be a resurgence campaign for him. Through seven appearances this year, he has a 2.38 GAA and an .924 save percentage. Binnington saved 33 of 34 shots to lead the Blues to a 4-1 victory over New Jersey on Friday.

Samuel Ersson, PHI @ SJS ($7,500): With goaltenders Carter Hart (abdomen) and Felix Sandstrom (upper body) unavailable, Ersson might get the start Tuesday against the lowly Sharks. Ersson has a 3.90 GAA and an .815 save percentage in four contests this season, but that's a small sample size, and he looked better Friday, saving 21 of 22 shots en route to a 5-1 win over Buffalo. I still wouldn't recommend Ersson under normal circumstances, but against San Jose, which has averaged just 1.09 goals per game, the 24-year-old goaltender seems worth that low price.

Connor Ingram, ARI vs. SEA ($7,400): Ingram is off to a strong start, posting a 3-1-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage in five outings this year. He's been especially good over his last two contests, saving 57 of 60 shots (.950 save percentage). Seattle ranks 27th offensively with 2.58 goals per game, so this is a good opportunity for Ingram to have another solid performance.

VALUE PLAYS

Dawson Mercer, NJD at COL ($5,100): Mercer was held off the scoresheet for the first 10 contests of the campaign, but he shook off that slump with a goal in the Devils' 4-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. The 22-year-old had 27 goals and 56 points in 82 contests last year, so he should rebound from that rough start. New Jersey is also leaning on him more with Nico Hischier (upper body) and Jack Hughes (shoulder) out.

Lucas Raymond, DET at NYR ($4,600): Raymond provided a goal and an assist versus Boston on Saturday, bringing him up to four points over his last three outings. He's having a solid campaign, supplying four goals and 10 points in 12 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see him surpass his career high of 57 points this year.

Brendan Gallagher, MON vs. TBL ($4,000): Gallagher has accumulated two goals and four points over his last two outings. He's been getting plenty of power-play ice time lately -- an average of 3:36 over that two-game stretch -- which has accounted for two of those points. Gallagher has an opportunity to extend his scoring streak against the tired Lightning.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. BUF ($3,800): Svechnikov missed the start of the campaign due to a knee injury, but he's done well since recovering, providing three assists through four contests. He's serving on the second line and receiving some power-play ice time, so Svechnikov is in a decent position despite his discount price.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Predators at Flames

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,500), Filip Forsberg (W - $8,000), Gustav Nyquist (W - $4,400)

Calgary ranks 29th defensively with 3.64 goals allowed per game, and the Flames have surrendered at least three goals in regulation in each of their last eight contests. That presents the Predators with a great opportunity.

Nashville's top line is on a roll, led by Forsberg, who has a goal and seven points over his last four contests. His linemate, O'Reilly, dominated in Saturday's 5-2 win over Edmonton, providing a hat trick and an assist. That brings the 32-year-old forward up to seven goals and 11 points in 11 contests this year. Nyquist hasn't been nearly as impressive with a goal and five points through 11 outings, but he did have an assist Saturday, and his lower production is offset by his significantly cheaper price.

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Nick Suzuki (C - $6,600), Cole Caufield (W - $7,500), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $3,600)

Gallagher isn't the only Montreal player poised to take advantage of the Lightning's fatigue.

Suzuki is primed for another big night after supplying three goals and six points over his last five appearances. Caufield has been a steady presence on the top line as well. He's been held off the scoresheet just three times through 11 games this season and leads the Canadiens with 11 points. Slafkovsky has been moving around the lineup but is projected to be on the top line Tuesday. He has just two points in 2023-24, but he did score his first goal of the campaign Saturday, so perhaps that will get him going.

Sabres at Hurricanes

Tage Thompson (C - $7,700), Jeff Skinner (W - $6,600), Alex Tuch (W - $6,400)

Thompson was limited to a single point over his first six games this season, but he's too good to keep down for long. The 26-year-old's cold spell is well behind him after collecting five goals and nine points over his last six outings. Tuch and Skinner have been right behind him, supplying eight and seven points, respectively, over the same six-game stretch.

The Hurricanes are in a three-way tie for 26th defensively with an average of 3.50 goals allowed per game, so they'll have a tough time slowing the Sabres' attack.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS at CAL ($7,200): The Predators forwards aren't the only ones who are likely to take advantage of the Flames' woeful defense. Josi is on a four-game scoring streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last seven contests. Through 11 appearances this year, he has two goals and eight points.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at CAR ($6,100): Dahlin saw his eight-game scoring streak come to an end Oct. 29, but after being kept quiet for two contests, he registered an assist Saturday, starting another potential run. The 23-year-old blueliner has two goals and 10 points in 12 outings this season.

Moritz Seider, DET at NYR ($6,000): Seider has been a steady contributor for Detroit this season, supplying a goal and 11 points through 11 contests. He's been especially effective on the power play, which is the source of six of his helpers. He's averaging 22:39 of ice time in 2023-24, including 3:19 with the man advantage, and Detroit is expected to continue to lean heavily on the 22-year-old blueliner.

