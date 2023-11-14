FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are nine games ahead of us tonight with all but one starting by 8:00 p.m. ET or earlier -- the lone exception is San Jose hosting Florida at 10:30 p.m. ET. All 18 teams are entering tonight's action rested too, though Anaheim is playing in the first half of a back-to-back set.

SLATE PREVIEW

Pittsburgh is one of the hottest teams in the league, having won four straight games to get out of the hole it dug itself into. Now 7-6-0, the Penguins have a great chance to extend their streak tonight in Columbus, which has lost five straight to drop to 4-7-4.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS at BUF ($8,700): Ullmark is about as automatic a recommendation as there is. He's the reigning Vezina Trophy winner and is 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .926 save percentage through seven contests this year, so you won't find anyone more reliable. Last year's Sabres were offensively charged enough to give me pause, but the 2023-24 version has struggled to recapture that success, scoring just 2.93 goals per game thus far. Buffalo has also netted five goals over its last three contests, so it isn't trending in the right direction.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at CLM ($8,400): As noted above, Pittsburgh is on a roll and Jarry has played an important part of that, winning his last three appearances while allowing just two goals on 81 shots (.975 save percentage) over that stretch. That's pushed him up to a 5-5-0 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 10 outings this year. The 2022-23 campaign was a middling stretch for him (2.90 GAA, .909 save percentage), but his numbers this year match well with his 2021-22 performance, so it wouldn't be surprising if this is just the start of a bounce-back season for him.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at SJS ($8,100): Bobrovsky will go into Tuesday's action on a five-game winning streak, posting a 2.41 GAA and a .907 save percentage over that span. He'll also be facing the worst offense in the league in San Jose, which has averaged just 1.20 goals per game. The Sharks did win two straight from Nov. 7-9, but even during that stretch, San Jose managed just five goals. More recently, the Sharks have been held to a single marker over two losses.

VALUE PLAYS

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. ARI ($4,400): Seguin has been streaky in the early portion of 2023-24, and certainly wasn't worth taking when he was limited to an assist over a seven-game stretch from Oct. 24-Nov. 6. He's put that cold stretch behind him, though, providing a goal and four points over his last three outings.

Gustav Nyquist, NAS vs. ANA ($4,400): Like Seguin, Nyquist has a prolonged rough patch. In the Predators forward's case, he recorded just two assists over eight appearances from Oct. 14-Nov. 2, but that slump is well behind him. The 34-year-old has registered four assists over his last four contests, including two helpers in his last outing.

Luke Evangelista, NAS vs. ANA ($4,300): Evangelista is off to a strong start this season, contributing a goal and nine points through 14 contests. He's been a particularly reliable option recently, being held off the scoresheet just twice over his last 10 games, which is a big part of why I'm recommending him.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Sharks

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,100), Sam Reinhart (W - $10,100), Evan Rodrigues (W - $5,900)

More often than not, betting against the Sharks has been a winning strategy this year, but the Barkov line would be a good pick regardless of the competition, in no small part due to Reinhart. The 28-year-old is off to an unreal start with 10 goals and 21 points in 14 contests. Eventually, he's going to cool down, but he certainly hasn't shown any signs of that yet. Reinhart is on a four-game multi-point streak, collecting three goals and 10 points over that stretch.

Barkov and Rodrigues haven't played at Reinhart's level, but they're providing solid value for their price. Barkov has five goals and 14 points in 13 contests this year, including three markers and six points over his last five outings. Rodrigues has contributed a goal and five points over his active three-game scoring streak, bringing him up to three markers and 13 points through 14 contests this campaign.

Jets vs. Devils

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,700), Kyle Connor (W - $8,900), Alex Iafallo (W - $5,900)

The Jets top line has been extremely effective over the last three games. Connor in particular has done well, providing five goals and eight points in that span, but Scheifele (one goal, eight points) and Iafallo (six assists) have been great pickups over that stretch too.

New Jersey is a great team, but goaltending has been the Devils' main weakness this year. They rank 29th defensively with 3.69 goals allowed per game, so the good times should continue for Winnipeg's top line.

Penguins at Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby (C - $9,300), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,400), Bryan Rust (W - $7,300)

The Penguins have turned their season around lately, but Crosby has been great throughout the campaign. He's provided seven goals and 15 points through 13 contests while being held off the scoresheet just once.

Guentzel hasn't been quite as consistent as Crosby, but he's been hot lately, contributing three goals and seven points over his last four outings. That brings him up to five goals and 16 points in 13 contests this year.

Rust is something of the odd man out recently, being limited to a goal over his last three contests. However, he has seven goals and 12 points in 13 contests this season, and it shouldn't be too long until he bounces back.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TBL at STL ($7,100): Hedman ranks third among defensemen in the scoring race with three goals and 17 points in 15 appearances. He's been especially productive lately, collecting two goals and eight points over his last five appearances, but Hedman is also a steady contributor -- his longest point drought this campaign is just two straight games.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. TBL ($5,500): Faulk is on a roll, registering five assists over his last five contests. That's allowed him to move past his rough opening to the campaign -- an assist over his first eight games. Faulk finished the 2022-23 campaign with 11 goals and 50 points in 82 contests, which made it the second straight campaign in which he surpassed the 45-point mark. The 31-year-old should be able to do so again this year.

Torey Krug, STL vs. TBL ($4,000): Krug has started to show life offensively after a cold start to the campaign. Over his last three contests, he's supplied a goal and four points. When you mix his current hot streak, relatively low price and the Lightning's poor goaltending together, Krug comes out looking like a good bet.

