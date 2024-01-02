FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have our first busy night of 2024 with 13 games scheduled. Be prepared for a late night with 10 of the contests starting at 8:00 p.m. ET or later, including two matchups beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE PREVIEW

We're approaching the halfway point of the campaign and there have been some teams that have disappointed, but to their credit, a lot of those squads have managed to turn things around. Edmonton has won 13 of its last 16, Minnesota has captured 11 of its last 16 and Seattle is on a five-game winning streak. However, one team that hasn't quite found its way yet is New Jersey.

The Devils' 19-14-2 record isn't disastrous, but for a team with as strong a forward corps as them, they're struggling to just secure a Wild Card spot. Injuries have played a role in that -- New Jersey has been without Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) since Nov. 28 -- but goaltending has been the bigger issue.

Nico Daws, who was called up from AHL Utica in the hopes that he could help, stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 6-2 win over Ottawa on Friday. Given Vanecek's continued struggles -- he has a 3.35 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 23 outings -- the desperate Devils are likely to give Daws more opportunities in the near future.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. PHI ($8,300): Skinner has been a huge part of the Oilers' revival, posting a 13-4-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .910 save percentage over his last 17 outings. His overall numbers still look poor -- he has a 2.86 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 25 appearances this season -- but he's been effective for long enough now to warrant some trust.

Alex Lyon, DET at SJS ($8,000): Lyon has an impressive 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage in nine contests this season. Granted, he has struggled over his last two starts, stopping just 52 of 57 shots (.881 save percentage), but a contest against San Jose is an ideal opportunity to rebound. The Sharks are offensively at the bottom of the NHL with 2.03 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($7,700): If you want a cheaper option in goal, you could take a risk on Shesterkin. Carolina is solid offensively with 3.32 goals per game, but Shesterkin is an elite goaltender who is red hot, recording a 1.58 GAA and a .946 save percentage while winning his last five contests. If the Rangers netminder was more expensive, I'd recommend passing on him in deference to the Hurricanes' capabilities, but at he's priced low enough to make him an interesting option.

VALUE PLAYS

Alex Kerfoot, ARI vs. FLA ($4,500): Kerfoot has been hot and cold this season, making him worth selecting only during certain stretches. This is one such occasion -- the 29-year-old has two goals and seven points in six contests in 2023-24.

Morgan Geekie, BOS at CLM ($4,400): Geekie has been a steady contributor recently, recording at least a point in seven of his last 10 outings. He's up to four goals and eight points in that span. It also helps that Boston is facing Columbus, which ranks 30th defensively with 3.66 goals per game.

Frederick Gaudreau, MIN vs. CAL ($3,600): With just three goals and nine points in 25 contests this year, it's easy to see why Gaudreau is so cheap. However, Gaudreau has picked up the pace lately, supplying a goal and four points over his last four contests, including two points with the man advantage. The 30-year-old supplied 33 goals and 82 points in 158 contests between 2021-22 and 2022-23, so he's shown that he can be a decent offensive contributor under the right circumstances.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings at Sharks

J.T. Compher (C - $5,200), Alex DeBrincat (W - $8,300), Patrick Kane (W - $8,100)

The Sharks rank dead last in the NHL defensively with 4.05 goals per game, and they'll be up against one of the league's hottest players in DeBrincat, who has four goals and 12 points over his last seven outings. That's a combination that will likely make this a great night for Detroit.

DeBrincat will be helped by Kane, who has excelled with the Red Wings since recovering from hip surgery. Through 13 outings this campaign, Kane has six goals and seven assists.

Compher, who has eight goals and 23 points in 32 contests this season, is a noticeable step below his linemates. However, he has supplied a point in each of his last three contests and four of his last five games.

Predators vs. Blackhawks

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,600), Filip Forsberg (W - $9,500), Gustav Nyquist (W - $5,200)

Although Nyquist is the cheapest member of this line, he's been playing the best recently, scoring four goals and seven points over his last five outings. That's elevated him up to eight goals and 27 points through 37 contests, including 10 points on the power play.

Forsberg is still the highlight of the unit, though. He has 18 goals and 41 points in 37 appearances in 2023-24. O'Reilly is also having a great season with 14 goals and 30 points in 37 outings. He's been held off the scoresheet once over his last four contests while supplying a goal and four points.

Chicago, which has surrendered an average of 3.78 goals per game, is a favorable adversary for this line.

Bruins at Blue Jackets

Charlie Coyle (C - $6,300), Brad Marchand (W - $8,000), Jake DeBrusk (W - $5,000)

As noted above, the Blue Jackets are another team that's struggled defensively this season, and they've been particularly bad recently, allowing 4.10 goals per 60 minutes over their last 14 outings.

Meanwhile, Boston's second unit is trending in the opposite direction. Coyle and DeBrusk are each on three-game scoring streaks -- each has contributed five points in that span -- while Marchand has collected six assists throughout his four-game point streak.

Marchand also has the benefit of serving on the top power-play unit and has taken full advantage of that role. Through 35 contests this year, he has 13 goals and 33 points, including 18 points with the man advantage.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. PHI ($8,500): Expensive, but worth it, Bouchard has nine goals and 36 points in 34 outings in 2023-24. He's showing no signs of slowing down either, having supplied a goal and four points over his last three appearances.

Sean Durzi, ARI vs. FLA ($6,000): Durzi is red hot going into Tuesday's action, collecting a goal and seven points over his last 20 appearances. He's up to six goals and 20 points in 29 outings in 2022-23, including eight points on the power play.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at VAN ($4,000): That's a meager price for a defenseman who has averaged 53 points per 82 games over the last six seasons. Injuries have plagued Chabot throughout his career, and they've been a problem again in 2023-24. However, he returned from a leg injury Sunday, and immediately went back to work, registering two assists in Ottawa's 5-1 victory over Buffalo.

