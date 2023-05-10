FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games in the NHL on Sunday. Toronto remains in Florida, down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, while the hometown Oilers will try to even their series at 2-2, hosting Vegas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. VGK ($8,100): Skinner was pulled in Game 3 on Monday, giving up four goals on 23 shots, just past the halfway mark of the second period. Skinner bounced back from a Game 1 loss in Vegas on May 3, giving up one goal on 31 shots in a 5-1 win three days later. Skinner – a Calder Trophy finalist this season – was terrific in 50 regular-season games, going 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Joseph Woll, TOR at FLA ($7,800): You have to figure the Maple Leafs are going to win at least one game. Their backs are against the wall as they are down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. Enter Woll, who came on in relief for the injured Ilya Samsonov (upper body) in Game 3. Woll gave up three goals on 21 shots, but he will be better prepared Wednesday. Woll was 6-1-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .932 save percentage in the regular season and has played well when between the pipes for the Maple Leafs.

VALUE PLAYS

Reilly Smith, VGK at EDM ($4,500): Smith has yet to find the back of the net in the postseason, but he does have five assists in eight games. Smith had an excellent regular season with 26 goals and 56 points in 78 games, including six goals and four assists on the power play. Smith will line up alongside William Karlsson and Michael Amadio on the second line, as well as seeing second unit power-play time.

William Karlsson, VGK at EDM ($4,600): Karlsson was outstanding in the opening round of the playoffs, scoring four goals and adding an assist in five games versus Winnipeg. He has only one helper in three games versus the Oilers, but has played well. Karlsson had 14 goals and 53 points in 82 regular-season games - his highest point total in the last four seasons.

Anthony Duclair, FLA vs. TOR ($4,700): Duclair has a three-game point streak versus the Maple Leafs thus far, as he has taken full advantage of his blazing speed. He had a goal and an assist in six playoff games in the opening round versus the Bruins. Duclair missed a sizable portion of the regular season recovering from offseason Achilles surgery and had two goals and seven assists in just 20 games. A better indication of what he is capable of occurred in the 2021-22 season, when he managed 31 goals and 58 points in just 74 contests.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C-$9,900), Leon Draisaitl (C-$9,400), Evander Kane (W-$5,700)

McDavid and Draisaitl are the two best players in the NHL. They were held off the scoresheet Monday together for the first time in the playoffs and should be raring to go Wednesday as they try to even the series at 2-2. McDavid has 15 points in nine games – second only to Draisaitl who has 17 points including 13 goals. They were one-two in regular-season scoring as McDavid had 153 points while Draisaitl had 128. Kane has only three goals and four points in nine playoff games, but he was a huge star last season with 13 goals in 15 playoff games. His feistiness should provide extra room on the ice for McDavid and Draisaitl against the Golden Knights.

Maple Leafs at Panthers

Auston Matthews (C - $9,500), Mitchell Marner (W -$7,800), Calle Jarnkrok (W - $3,500)

Matthews saw his eight-game point streak in the playoffs come to an end Sunday. He has five goals and 11 points, as well as 37 shots on goal in nine postseason contests. Matthews has been the most consistent Maple Leafs scorer in the postseason. Marner got off to a great start against Tampa Bay in the opening round, picking up 10 points in his first four games. He has slumped of late with only two assists in his last five contests. Jarnkrok is back on the first line and gives you outstanding value at his price. Jarnkrok has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. The Maple Leafs are in a must-win situation Wednesday and need their top line to perform if they hope to get to a Game 5 on Friday.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VGK ($5,400): Bouchard saw his 11-game point streak come to an end Monday. Bouchard leads all defensemen in points during the playoffs with 14, including three goals. He has been a stud on the vaunted Edmonton power play, scoring all three of his goals with nine assists. Bouchard has been quarterbacking the first power play since the trade of Tyson Barrie to Nashville on March 2. Bouchard finished the 2022-23 regular season with 40 points in 82 contests.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. TOR ($6,800): Montour was held off the scoresheet Sunday for the second game in a row. He has been fabulous in the playoffs with six goals and nine points in 10 games, leading all Panther blueliners. Montour had a career year in 2022-23, scoring 16 times and adding 57 assists as he took over from Aaron Ekblad as the Panthers' top offensive defenseman. Montour had three tallies and 33 points with the man advantage this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.