NHL All-Star Game: Best NHL Bets for NHL All-Star Game 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert NHL Picks for NHL All-Star Game

The All-Star Weekend kicked off with the fantasy player draft Thursday evening. The Draft included the teams' celebrity captains with Justin Bieber (Team Matthews), Will Arnett (Team McDavid), Tate McRae (Team MacKinnon) and Michael Buble (Team Hughes).

For the Beliebers, you are essentially cheering for the Maple Leafs after Captain Auston Matthews and Assistant Captain Morgan Rielly took William Nylander and Mitchell Marner with their first two picks. Lego Masters will want to back the voice of Lego Batman Will Arnett and Team McDavid which includes Vezina Trophy favorite Connor Hellebuyck. The Cole Harbor connection was on full display when Nathan MacKinnon took offseason training partner Sidney Crosby with his first pick while you will see five Vancouver Canucks suiting up for Team Hughes, though it was a little disappointing Quinn Hughes didn't take Vancouver's newest addition Elias Lindholm. Here is a full look at the rosters:

Team MacKinnon clashes with Team McDavid at 3 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN followed by Team Hughes versus Team Matthews at 4 p.m. ET before the winners face off in the All-Star Game Finale.

Best NHL All-Star Game Bets

Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid

Unsurprisingly, the total for both games sits at 11.5 because, at the end of the day, this is wide-open 3-vs-3 action with little to no contact. The goalies are going to be left hung out to dry, too. Still, that total would only have hit in two of the three games last season and this matchup features Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman, who sit first and third in Vezina Trophy odds, respectively. There isn't a ton of value to be found in picking either team or the over/under as they all come in at -110, but there is some intriguing to be had in the Game Parlays. I think there are two ways to play this, Team MacKinnon/Over 11.5 (+240) or Team McDavid/Under 11.5 (+275), as a "low scoring" game likely means the netminders put in some extra effort in this one and Hellebucyk would be the guy to do it. Still, for my money, Cale Makar is the best defenseman playing in the All-Star Game and will link up with NHL leading point producer Nathan MacKinnon.

Team MacKinnon/Over 11.5 (+240)

Team Hughes vs Team Matthews

Just two weeks ago, the Canucks defeated the Maple Leafs by a score of 6-4 with Quinn Hughes (three assists), Elias Pettersson (goal, assist) and J.T. Miller (goal, assist) racking up seven points while Auston Matthews (assist), Morgan Rielly (two assists), William Nylander (two goals) and Mitchell Marner (goal, assist) also combined for seven points. All that to say, the total (11.5) seems at tremendous risk of falling in this one. The Maple Leafs (Team Matthews) are a slight favorite in this one at -115 but it's understandably a toss-up. Regardless, the goals should be coming fast and furious in this one.

Hughes vs Matthews Total 11.5 Over (-110)

2024 NHL All-Star Game Winner

You're getting the same value across the board here except Team Matthews has slightly better odds at +260. Let's not forget, that these games are being played in Toronto, so there will be some decent motivation for the four-pack of Maple Leafs to secure an All-Star Game win in front of the hometown fans. While I do think they will make it past Team Hughes in the first game, which has the closest thing to "questionable" netminding in an All-Star Game. I'm very high on Team MacKinninon, however, given the top-end talent in Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Sidney Crosby -- not to mention super pest Tom Wilson. Ultimately, you might as well just get the full +275 value and take one of the non-Matthews teams.

All-Star Game Winner - Team MacKinnon (+275)

