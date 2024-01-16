NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.

Vincent Trocheck , C, NYR – Trocheck continues to excel in his second year in New York. Despite being held off the scoresheet Saturday, Trocheck has seven goals and 10 helpers his last 14 games. On the year, Trocheck has 13 markers and 29 assists in 42 games. He had a solid first season as a Ranger, posting 64 points in 82 games, but he struggled to have chemistry with Artemi Panarin . That hasn't been an issue this year, as that duo plus Alexis Lafreniere has formed the team's best line offensively.

Ryan O'Reilly , C, NAS – O'Reilly continued his recent hot streak Friday, notching a goal and pair of assists. He now has 12 points over his last 11 games, even after being shut out Saturday and Monday, as he continues a successful first campaign with Nashville. O'Reilly is at 16 goals — matching his total from last season — with 22 assists, 103 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 44 outings overall. ROR is on pace for his first 60-point campaign since 2019-20, when he was a member of the Blues.

This week's article includes a ROR rolling, as is Vinnie T, Giroux scoring, a pair of hot young d-men, Demko having a monster season, Zegras out — again — and Talbot in a bit of a skid.

First Liners (Risers)

Ryan O'Reilly, C, NAS – O'Reilly continued his recent hot streak Friday, notching a goal and pair of assists. He now has 12 points over his last 11 games, even after being shut out Saturday and Monday, as he continues a successful first campaign with Nashville. O'Reilly is at 16 goals — matching his total from last season — with 22 assists, 103 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 44 outings overall. ROR is on pace for his first 60-point campaign since 2019-20, when he was a member of the Blues.

Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR – Trocheck continues to excel in his second year in New York. Despite being held off the scoresheet Saturday, Trocheck has seven goals and 10 helpers his last 14 games. On the year, Trocheck has 13 markers and 29 assists in 42 games. He had a solid first season as a Ranger, posting 64 points in 82 games, but he struggled to have chemistry with Artemi Panarin. That hasn't been an issue this year, as that duo plus Alexis Lafreniere has formed the team's best line offensively.

Joel Farabee, LW, PHI – Philly has been one of the surprising stories the first half of the season with Farabee playing a big part of their success. Farabee has 14 points and five multi-point efforts across his last 12 contests, including Saturday, giving him 15 goals, 34 points, 98 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 44 outings overall. He has posted 39, 34 and 38 points, respectively, in his last three seasons. Farabee is close to exceeding each of those totals with almost a half a season remaining.

Claude Giroux, LW, OTT – Giroux is having another fine season for Ottawa, his second north of the border. After posting 35 goals and 44 assists in 82 games last year, Giroux has 13 markers and 22 helpers in 38 games this year. Giroux has four goals and 10 points in the last 10 games and sits just five apples shy of 700 for his career. At 36, Giroux clearly isn't showing any signs of slowing, as he also sits just nine lamplighters shy of 350 in what should end a Hall of Fame career. He has been more of a playmaker than scorer this season while seeing more than a minute rise in ice time per game.

Seth Jarvis, RW, CAR – After somewhat of a slow start, Jarvis has looked like the winger we saw his rookie year in 2021-22 rather than the one who struggled last season. He has racked up five goals and 12 points in the last 13 games, and the 21-year-old remains on pace to shatter his career scoring highs. Jarvis needs just two more goals to tie his previous best of 17 and nine more points to match the 40 he delivered as a rookie in 2021-22. Jump on board now before the price gets even higher.

Nils Lundkvist, D, DAL – Like Egor Zamula below, Lundkvist might only be a short-term add. He has taken advantage of the absence of Miro Heiskanen (lower body), who is week-to-week, to post six points and 10 shots on net over his last seven outings while going plus-6 in that span. Lundqvist, acquired by Dallas from the Rangers in September 2022, tallied 11 points in 35 games through December last year, but he had just five points the rest of the way and lost his place in the lineup for good in late March. Lundqvist lost his starting job in December, but his play with Heiskanen out should give him a spot even when Miro is healthy.

Jordan Binnington, G, STL – The roller coaster that has been Binnington's season is back on the upswing. He gave up only four goals on 98 shots during his three-game winning streak, capped by a 40-save effort in his victory Thursday over the Rangers. That hot streak has upped his season marks to 14-11-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%) through 29 games played. He allowed four goals on 35 shots in an overtime loss Saturday, taking some bloom off the rose. Despite the presence of Joel Hofer, Binnington is still the clear No. 1 goalie for the Blues, even with his so-so numbers prior to his current hot streak.

Thatcher Demko, G, VAN – Demko extended his win streak to four and notched his fourth shutout of the season with his 1-0 whitewash of the Sabres on Saturday. During this span, Demko has stopped 118 of 128 shots, lowering his GAA to 2.52 and increasing his SV% to .918 on the season. The victory upped Demko's season mark to 22-8-1, putting on pace to far exceed his career-high of 33 wins set in 2021-22. Demko's play between the pipes is a major reason why the Canucks lead the Pacific Division.

Others include J.T. Miller, Tyler Seguin, Sidney Crosby, Matt Duchene, Auston Matthews, Travis Konecny, Jonathan Huberdeau, Eeli Tolvanen, Sam Reinhart, Yegor Sharangovich, Jordan Kyrou, Gabriel Vilardi, Elias Pettersson, Mitchell Marner, Roman Josi, Noah Dobson, Adam Fox, Esa Lindell, Nico Daws, Joey Daccord, Samuel Ersson and Jeremy Swayman

Buy Low

Egor Zamula, D, PHI – Zamula, in his first full season in Philly, has started his find his offensive game lately, aided by coach John Tortorella's deployment of the blueliner. His helper Monday was the fourth time in six games Zamula has picked up an assist, three of which have come on the power play. The acquisition of Jamie Drysdale for Cutter Gauthier deepens the Flyers' blueline and gives Torts another power play point option, meaning Zamula's hot streak may come to an end in the near term, so have another option available just in case.

Training Room (Injuries)

Trevor Zegras, C, ANA – This has been a season to forget for Zegras. A training camp holdout led to Zegras trying to go from zero to 60 too quickly, resulting in him straining his groin and missing 20 games. Prior to that injury, Zegras notched just a goal and assist in 12 games. Zegras returned to action Dec. 23, scoring a goal in his first game back and managing three markers and a pair of apples in eight games before he was injured again January 9. He suffered a broken ankle that will sideline the flashy forward 6-to-8 weeks, keeping him out to March.

Others include Leo Carlsson (knee, missed 10th straight game Saturday, played Monday), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body, missed seven games, activated off injured reserve Saturday), Kyle Connor (knee, out since Dec. 10, practiced in a regular jersey Saturday), Martin Necas (upper body, missed last four games, including Saturday's contest), Seth Jones (shoulder, missed 15 games, activated and in lineup Saturday), Filip Gustavsson, (lower body, missed the last seven games, activated and between the pipes Saturday), Jake Oettinger (lower body, missed 12 straight games, returned to action Friday, Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion, injured Thursday) and Linus Ullmark (lower body, missed third straight game Monday, could play this week).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Ross Colton, C, COL – Colorado has been looking for a second-line center since Nazem Kadri left for Calgary. Ryan Johansen didn't get the job done earlier this season while Colton had done little to show that he can fill that spot lately. Colton was scoreless in his last five games and hadn't lit the lamp since December 11, a span of 13 games, before he notched a goal and assist Saturday and another goal Monday. For now, he's slotted in behind Nathan MacKinnon in the depth chart with Valeri Nichushkin, but unless the last two games are the start of him becoming and remaining hot, he likely won't maintain that role beyond the trade deadline and is better suited on the third line.

Sean Durzi, D, AZ – Durzi was hot at the end of December after returning from a lower-body injury, tallying seven points in three games. Since then, Durzi had just one assist his last six games along with a minus-four rating before notching two helpers Saturday. On the year, Durzi has six tallies and 17 helpers in 35 games, giving him a strong chance to exceed the career-high 38 points he tallied last season in LA. Durzi is still seeing top-pairing and power play point ice time, so view this as a momentary setback in what is shaping up to be a solid season.

Cam Talbot, G, LA – Even in a fine campaign, pockets of poor play occur. This is the case currently for Talbot. His recent slump continued Saturday, as Talbot allowed five goals on just 27 shots and was pulled from the contest. He is winless in his last seven starts, surrendering 22 goals on 217 shots. Despite this slump, Talbot still has posted a 2.25 GAA and .920 SV%. He is in no danger of losing his role as the Kings' No. 1 netminder, but it's possible he cedes some game action to David Rittich until he re-finds his game.

Others include Mika Zibanejad, Jason Zucker, Jakob Silfverberg, Chris Kreider, Aaron Ekblad, K'Andre Miller, Devon Levi and Igor Shesterkin

Sell High

Jonathan Marchessault, LW, LV – Depending on your view, Marchessault is a sell-high or buy-low candidate. His goal drought stretched to nine games Saturday, but he has maintained his top-six role. Keep in mind that Marchessault's offense has often come in bursts, so even though he's slumping now, he likely will turn it around at some point and hit a hot stretch. If you're risk-averse and desire more game-to-game consistency, try to move Marchessault, who did notch an empty-net goal Monday, for another winger.