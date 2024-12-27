NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, December 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Saturday, Dec. 28

There are 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule for Saturday. The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs are the only nationally-televised game at 7:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. We'll focus on three games for some solid parlay opportunities. Let's get started.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

The Oilers (21-11-2) and the Kings (19-10-5) hook up at Crypto.com Arena for the first meeting this season.

Edmonton has won three in a row while going 8-1-0 across their past nine outings. The under has cashed in three in a row, too, as both Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner have combined to allow just five total goals in the three-game span.

L.A. was tripped up 3-1 at Washington last time out on Sunday behind David Rittich. The offense didn't give Darcy Kuemper much more support in a 3-2 overtime loss last Saturday. The Kings are 2-2-2 in the past six games, with the under going 3-1 in the past four games and 9-3 across the previous 12 outings.

We'll side with the red-hot Oilers straight up while backing the under based on Edmonton's solid goaltending and the good work on defense and in net for Los Angeles.

Oilers ML (-125 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

The Kraken (15-19-2) and the Canucks (17-10-7) meet at Rogers Arena at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. This is the first meeting this season between these Pacific Northwest neighbors – or neighbours, if you're from Canada.

Seattle has been brutal on offense recently, totaling just six goals in their past five games – 1.2 goals per game (GPG). The defense and goaltending have been equally inept, allowing an average of 4.4 GPG in the same span. Needless to say, Seattle is winless in each of the five contests.

The Canucks topped the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday in their most recent game, but are just 1-1-2 in their past four outings, allowing 3.5 GPG in the span. The under has a slight 3-2 edge in the past five outings.

Seattle has won four of the past five meetings, going 2-1 in each of the past two seasons against Vancouver. The over is 9-1 in the previous 10 meetings in this series, too.

Vancouver is the play on the Moneyline behind Thatcher Demko (2-1-2, 3.14 GAA, .889 save percentage). He is confirmed for the start. Philipp Grubauer (3-10-0, 3.63 GAA, .877 save percentage) is likely starting in net for Seattle. We'll also side with the under, as the Kraken won't solve their offensive issues against Demko.

Canucks ML (-130 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Rangers (16-17-1) and Lightning (19-11-2) hook up at Amalie Arena on Saturday night for their first meeting of the season.

It's unbelievable that a team as talented as the Rangers are under .500, but that's where we are. Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko have been traded, and others could be following them out the door. It seems morale is down for the Blueshirts, and that's showing on the ice.

The Rangers laid an egg at New Jersey on Monday, getting shut out 5-0 by the red-hot Jacob Markstrom. The Blueshirts have cobbled together just seven total goals in the past six games, cashing low in five in a row.

The Lightning blanked the Florida Panthers in Sunrise behind Jonas Johansson on Monday as the under moved to 2-0-1 in the past three games. Tampa Bay is 5-1-0 in the past six outings, too.

Back Tampa Bay as a moderate home favorite and go low on the total.

Lightning ML (-160 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+108 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets

The Senators (18-14-2) match up with the Jets (25-10-2) at Canada Life Centre in Manitoba at 7:00 p.m. ET.

These teams split the season series last season, with the road team winning each of the matchups in one-goal games. Ottawa won 3-2 in Winnipeg on March 30, 2024, as rather heavy underdogs (+177) as the under (6.0) cashed. The favorite is still 4-1 in the past five meetings, while the under has hit four in a row.

The Jets are back in business offensively, going for four or more goals in four victories across their past five outings.

The Sens were tripped up 3-1 in Edmonton last time out, but they're still 6-1-0 in their past seven outings. We'll play it safe and side with the home side based on the projected goaltending matchup of Leevi Merilainen (1-1-0, 3.72 GAA, .846 save percentage) versus the dynamic Connor Hellebuyck (22-5-1, 2.07 GAA, .927 save percentage, four shutouts).

Jets ML (-155 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-105 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

8-Leg NHL Gigantic Parlay (+12793 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canucks ML (-134) vs. Kraken

Under 5.5 Goals (-110) - Canucks vs. Kraken

Under 5.5 Goals (+114) - Oilers at Kings

Oilers ML (-137) at Kings

Jets ML (-156) vs. Senators

Under 5.5 Goals (+112) - Jets vs. Senators

Under 5.5 Goals (+108) - Lightning vs. Rangers

Lightning ML (-162) vs. Rangers

4-Leg NHL Go-Low Totals Parlay (+1701 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110) - Canucks vs. Kraken

Under 5.5 Goals (+114) - Oilers at Kings

Under 5.5 Goals (+112) - Jets vs. Senators

Under 5.5 Goals (+108) - Lightning vs. Rangers

4-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+701 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Canucks ML (-134) vs. Kraken

Oilers ML (-137) at Kings

Jets ML (-156) vs. Senators

Lightning ML (-162) vs. Rangers

2-Leg NHL Conservative Parlay (+182 at FanDuel Sportsbook)