NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, December 10

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Dec. 10

The National Hockey League has 11 games on the scheduled for Tuesday, with seven games in the early window with a puck drop between 7-8 p.m. ET. There are four games starting at 9 p.m. ET or later. We have a ton of potential parlay opportunities. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

The Maple Leafs (16-9-2) and Devils (18-10-2) tangle at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, hulu or Disney+.

This will be the second meeting of the season, as Toronto won 4-2 as a slight underdog (+127) in New Jersey on Oct. 10 as the Under (6.5) hung on.

The Maple Leafs have dropped the past two games, scoring a total of just three goals. Last time out, Toronto was hammered 5-2 in Pittsburgh as the Over (6.5) cashed, halting a three-game Under run.

For the Devils, they're looking to rebound after a 4-0 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on home ice, while going just 3-3-0 in the past six outings. The Under has cashed in the past three games, too.

Joseph Woll (7-3-0, 2.20 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to go for the Leafs, while Jacob Markstrom (13-6-1, 2.51 GAA, .907 SV%, 1 SO) is set to go for the home side.

Neither side exudes much confidence, but playing the Under is your best bet.

Under 6.5 Goals (-118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers

The Lightning (14-9-2) and Oilers (15-10-2) square off at Rogers Place at 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

The Lightning opened a four-game West Coast road trip with a 4-2 victory in Vancouver as a moderate favorite (-128) as the Under (6.5) hung on. The Lightning have won three of the past four games, and the Lightning are good for three or more goals in six straight contests while hitting the mark in 10 of the past 11. The Over is 5-2-1 in the past eight outings, too.

For the Oilers, they doubled up the St. Louis Blues 4-2 as heavy favorites, also just hanging on for the Under (6.5). They're 5-1-0 in the past six games, with the only blemish a 1-0 loss at Vegas on Dec. 3. The Under is 3-1 in the past four outings.

Tampa swept the regular-season series while outscoring Edmonton 13-8, and the Over has cashed in three in a row since Jan. 19, 2023.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (12-8-1, 2.40 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO) and Stuart Skinner (9-7-2, 2.92 GAA, .892 SV%, 1 SO) are your projected goaltenders.

We'll side with the Over, based on the firepower on both sides and play the Lightning with the slightly better tendy.

Lightning ML (+130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at Utah Hockey Logo

The Wild (18-5-4) and Utah Hockey Club (12-11-4) battle at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with a puck drop of 9:30 p.m. ET. This can also be viewed on ESPN+, hulu and Disney+.

Minnesota was humbled 4-1 in Los Angeles, snapping a five-game winning streak. The Under (5.5) cashed in that one, going 6-1 in the past seven outings.

For Utah, it swept a quick two-game hitter to Buffalo and Philadelphia, winning by a 9-4 margin, while cashing as a slight underdog in both outings.

Filip Gustavsson (13-4-3, 1.99 GAA, .931 SV%, 2 SO) and Karel Vejmelka (4-7-1, 2.35 GAA, .917 SV%) are your likely goaltenders.

The play is Wild straight up while leaning low on the total.

Wild ML (-118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (+100 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+2404 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-122) - Maple Leafs at Devils

Over 6.5 (-115) - Lightning at Oilers

Lightning ML (+132) at Oilers

Under 5.5 (-106) - Wild at Utah Hockey Club

Wild ML (-120) at Utah Hockey Club

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+561 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-122) - Maple Leafs at Devils

Over 6.5 (-115) - Lightning at Oilers

Under 5.5 (-106) - Wild at Utah Hockey Club

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+325 at FanDuel Sportsbook)