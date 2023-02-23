NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Picks and Game Props for Flames vs. Golden Knights

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for February 23: Expert Picks and Props for Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Calgary Flames (27-20-11) continue their road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-5) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The Flames doubled up the Arizona Coyotes last night by a 6-3 score, cooling off the Dogs in the process.

Calgary hasn't been able to stack wins lately, going 0-4 in the past four outings following a win. It is playing its third game in the past four days, and it's 1-6 in the past seven of a 3-in-4 situation, too.

Vegas had a quick hitter to Chicago earlier this week, falling 3-2 in a shootout. It's good to be back on home ice, as the Golden Knights have picked up victories in four in a row at The Fortress. It's also 4-1 in the past five games against Western Conference teams, and Vegas has won five of the past six games overall.

The Flames will turn to Jacob Markstrom (15-14-7, 2.93 GAA, .889 SV%), after Dan Vladar was tasked with the start against the Coyotes on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights are expected to counter with Adin Hill (14-5-1, 2.55 GAA, .910 SV%). Hill has picked up wins in each of his past four starts, going 4-0-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .917 SV% in the month of February.

Calgary has had its issues in recent seasons against Vegas, going 2-5 in the past seven tries. In addition, it has crapped out on The Strip, losing each of the past five visits to T-Mobile Arena. The home team has won 12 of the previous 14 meetings, with the favorite a whopping 9-1 in the past 10 in the series.

Back VGK as moderate favorites on home ice, especially since Calgary has a quick turnaround on no rest.

NHL fans located in Massachusetts can stay up to date on the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos ahead of Massachusetts Betting Apps and Massachusetts Sportsbooks launching sports betting in March.

NHL Money Line Bets for Flames vs. Golden Knights

Golden Knights ML (-145 at BetMGM)

The Flames scorched the 'Yotes for six goals on Wednesday night, and the Calgary offense has lit the lamp 24 times across the past six games, or 4.0 goals per game (GPG). The Over has hit in five of the past six games overall for the Flames.

The Golden Knights have alternated the Under and Over across the past four outings, with a 3-2-1 lean to the Over in the past six games overall. At home, the Over has cashed in three of the past four games for VGK.

The Over is 4-1 in the past five games against teams with a winning overall record for the Flames, while cashing at a 5-1 clip in the past six games on the road, too.

Hill has kept the scores down lately, but Markstrom has had his issues, and the legs should be a little tired for the Calgary defense after skating less than 24 hours ago in Arizona. Look for the Ovr to come through in Vegas.

Check out BetMGM with the BetMGM Bonus Code to get a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

NHL Totals Bets for Flames vs. Golden Knights

Over 6 (-117 at BetRivers)

NHL fans shopping for a new sportsbook can check out what BetRivers has to offer with the BetRivers bonus code, SPORTS, to get a second chance bet worth up to $500.

NHL Team Prop for Flames vs. Golden Knights

Turning to team props for this Pacific Division battle, there are a couple of solid options on both sides of the ice.

The Flames have been very giving lately, therefore it's a very good bet in the 'Race to 3 goals' to back the home side. This wager only counts for regulation only. The Golden Knights have scored 20 goals in the past four games on home ice, averaging 5.0 GPG during the span.

VGK First Team To Reach 3 Goals (-105 at BetMGM)

I'm expecting this to be a high-scoring affair, and we aren't likely to see a lot of defense right out of the chute. Looking to the game props section, 'When will the 1st goal be scored?' is a strong play at 00:01-08:59 min. (-145).