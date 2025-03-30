NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 30

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

March is wrapping up. Sunday is the penultimate day of the month, and the games are scattered throughout. For DFS purposes, we have a lineup I didn't expect with five games starting between 3 and 5 p.m. EDT. Here are your DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

We have three teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Sabres and Islanders both played early Saturday, but both are still on the road and have to face two tough teams in the Capitals and Hurricanes. Then, the Senators visit the Penguins.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. NYI ($8,000): I'd feel better if it were Frederik Andersen's turn to start, but with the Hurricanes it's mostly about the defense as they rank first in shots allowed and penalty-kill percentage. The Isles are bottom-eight in goals and will be on their second straight day.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA at CHI ($7,700): Vejmelka could use a break having logged 16 straight games, but Sunday could be something of a working vacation as the Blackhawks have averaged 2.71 goals with a league-low 24.4 shots. Utah only concedes 27.7 shots a night, a key reason Vejmelka has a 2.60 GAA. And that low count should continue against Chicago.

VALUE PLAY

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NYI ($7,200): Jarvis has 10 points in his last 10 games. He's also notched a power-play point in each of his last three outings. His work with the extra man is what stands out as the Islanders carry the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. OTT ($6,500): With Evgeni Malkin out, Rakell has been the Pens' second-line center as opposed to being on Sidney Crosby's wing. He also logged 23:16 while picking up an assist last time out. Though Pittsburgh has struggled to prevent goals all season, it's the Sens who are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back and set to start Anton Forsberg with his .896 save percentage the last three seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Capitals vs. Sabres

Dylan Strome (C - $6,400), Tom Wilson (W - $6,300), Connor McMichael (W - $5,700)

All eyes will be on Alex Ovechkin as he tries to catch Wayne Gretzky before the season is out. I fully expect him to be like Auston Matthews the last game of last season when he wanted that 70th goal as he put 12 shots on net. And there won't be a single second of power-play time where Ovi isn't on the ice. But you need to build a DFS lineup, so salaries matter. From a stacking perspective, I believe the Caps' second line looks better especially since two of them participate on the top PP.

Why the enthusiasm for Washington? Well, Buffalo just got tuned up for seven goals by the Flyers on Saturday afternoon and they've slumped to a 3.54 GAA overall. James Reimer will be in goal with an .895 save percentage the last three years. The Sabres are also hovering around the bottom-10 in penalty-kill percentage, and don't forget that they moved talent out at the deadline.

Across three seasons with Washington, Strome has gone from 65 to 67 and now 68 points with some action still to go. And he's produced 26 of those 68 with the extra man. Wilson has scored goals almost to the level of Ovechkin with 31 of them alongside multiple points in seven of his last 16. McMichael has also made significant strides notching 25 goals and 29 assists with at least two shots in 13 of his last 17 that's helped him accumulate six goals.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, WAS vs. BUF ($5,700): When Chychrun is on, he registers goals as much as any defender. He's posted 18 so far, his second time getting to that mark. There's a good chance Chychrun gets to 20 for the first time as he's notched 57 shots through 18 matchups with at least four in each of his last three. Given that the Sabres have a 3.54 GAA, shooting that often will be to his benefit.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. NYI ($5,600): Gostisbehere has a clear role in the NHL as a blueliner who runs things on the power play, and usually with great success. This year, he's posted 23 PPPs. As previously noted, the Isles maintain the 30th-ranked penalty kill to make this the ideal matchup for Gostisbehere.

