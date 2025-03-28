NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games on Friday's NHL slate. Utah travels to Florida, Montreal entertains Carolina, Vancouver plays in Columbus, Winnipeg hosts Jersey, Vegas is in Chicago while the Rangers travel to face the Ducks. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK at CHI ($8,400): Hill has been razor-sharp going 4-0-1 in his last five starts while allowing a combined eight goals. He's expected to start Friday against the Blackhawks, who are only averaging 2.71 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at ANA ($8,100): Shesterkin has appeared in each of the last eight matchups, where he's posted a 2.30 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He's projected to go up against a Ducks' offense ranked 27th with an average of 2.69 goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Sean Monahan, CLS vs. VAN ($5,100): After missing 28 games with a wrist injury, Monahan returned on Monday to his usual role as the Blue Jackets' first-line center and registered two assists to give him 43 points over 42 outings.

Patrik Laine, MON at CAR ($4,900): Laine has been a power-play specialist for the Habs this season with 14 of his 18 goals and 18 of 31 points coming while up a man.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets vs. Devils

Mark Scheifele (C- $6,000), Kyle Connor (W - $7,500), Alex Iafallo (W - $3,600)

The Jets moved up Iafallo to the top line this week as Gabriel Vilardi is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. And his stats should eventually benefit skating beside Connor, who's found the back of the net 37 times alongside 49 assists. And Scheifele is fairly productive with 35 goals and 78 points.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK at CHI ($5,900): Theodore returned to action Tuesday after being out for 14 games with an arm injury suffered during the 4 Nations Face-Off and notched an assist. He didn't get see any power play time during that outing, though Vegas only saw a total of 13 seconds on the man-advantage.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. NYR ($4,400): Lacombe enjoyed a big effort on Wednesday as he scored once and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Boston. He's accumulated four points from the last three games to put him up to 39 on the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.