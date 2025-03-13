NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has nine games scheduled, including six in the 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET window, one beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, and two getting underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa (vs. Boston), Tampa Bay (at Philadelphia), Vegas (vs. Columbus) and Edmonton (at New Jersey) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Golden Knights-Blue Jackets and Blackhawks-Sharks matchups is 6.5 goals, while the Oilers-Devils contest expects 6.0 goals, and the rest of the games anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. BOS ($8,200): Ullmark has won four of his last five outings (4-0-1), allowing only 14 goals on 170 shots. He stopped a season-high 48 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over Detroit. Ullmark posted 14 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins on Nov. 9.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at LAK ($7,600): Lindgren has been victorious in four of his past five starts, and he's turned aside 45 of 49 shots in his last two triumphs. He stopped 38 shots in a 2-1 win over the Kings last season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at NJD ($8,500): Draisaitl has compiled 11 goals and 12 assists over his 15-game point streak. During that span, he has produced 58 shots, eight multipoint efforts and 10 power-play points (six goals, four assists). Draisaitl has five goals and eight points in his past eight appearances versus the Devils.

Brandon Hagel, TBL at PHI ($6,600): Hagel's torrid scoring pace has slowed slightly, but he has consistently been on the scoresheet. He has eight goals on 36 shots and 17 points in the last 13 contests. Hagel has two goals and five points in his past four appearances against Philadelphia.

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. STL ($5,900): Rakell has generated four goals, seven points and 13 shots in six games entering Thursday night's action. He has one goal and one assist on the power play over that span, and the Blues sit 29th on the penalty kill this season.

Will Smith, SJS vs. CHI ($5,700): Smith has accounted for four goals and 10 points in his last eight outings. He has been held off the scoresheet once over that stretch, and he's riding a four-game point spree (two goals, three assists). Smith has two goals (one on the power play) and four shots in two meetings against Chicago this campaign.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WSH at LAK ($5,500): Dubois has amassed five goals on 25 shots and 15 points in his past 11 matches. He has notched one goal and three helpers on the man advantage during that period. Dubois had two helpers in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Dec. 22.

Mathieu Olivier, CBJ vs. VGK ($2,900): Olivier has registered five goals, 16 shots and two assists in seven games entering Thursday's action. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if his offensive success continues.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils vs. Oilers

Nico Hischier (C - $6,300), Timo Meier (W - $6,800), Stefan Noesen (W - $3,700)

Hischier has collected five goals, six helpers and 11 points in his past 11 appearances. Meier has chipped in three goals, one assist and 21 shots in his last six outings. Noesen enters Thursday's slate with two helpers and seven shots in his past two contests.

New Jersey's top line had two goals and one power-play assist in a 3-0 win over Edmonton on Nov. 4. They possess plenty of offensive potential for Thursday's slate. Since Feb. 1, the Oilers have surrendered the second-most goals per game (3.92) in the league.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. BOS ($6,300): Sanderson has nine assists (four on the power play), 14 shots and 13 blocks in his last six appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet once during that stretch. Sanderson has one assist, 10 shots and six blocks in two games versus Boston this season.

Erik Karlsson, PIT vs. STL ($5,000): Karlsson has accumulated five goals and 15 points in the past 15 contests. He has one goal, one assist, five shots and three blocks in two games going into Thursday night's schedule. Karlsson has one goal and five points in his last five meetings with the Blues.

