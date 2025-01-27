NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has eight games scheduled, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET window, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (vs. Chicago) is the biggest favorite by a wide margin on the Moneyline. Seattle (vs. Anaheim), Colorado (at NY islanders) and Winnipeg (at Montreal) represent the next wave of heavy favorites. The over/under for Blackhawks-Lightning is 6.5 goals. The Bruins-Sabres, Jets-Canadiens, Avalanche-Islanders, Stars-Golden Knights and Ducks-Kraken contests anticipate 6.0 goals, while the Hurricanes-Rangers and Capitals-Flames games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WSH at CGY ($8,300): Thompson has gone 10-0-1 in his last 11 outings, posting a .947 save percentage and two shutouts. He has turned aside 123 out of 127 shots during his five-game winning streak. Fresh off signing a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension, Thompson will face his hometown Flames in front of friends and family.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at BUF ($7,900): Swayman has earned a 3-1-1 record with a .920 save percentage in his past five appearances. He is coming off a 27-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado. Swayman has posted a mark of 7-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and a .940 save percentage in eight previous contests versus Buffalo.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nikita Kucherov, TBL vs. CHI ($9,000): Kucherov's 11-game point streak ended in Saturday's loss to Detroit. Still, he registered seven shots on goal in the defeat. He has compiled six goals, 13 assists, 46 shots and eight power-play points (one goal, seven assists) in his last 12 appearances.

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. DAL ($8,100): Eichel has notched four goals and four assists over his six-game point spree. During that span, he has 24 shots and four power-play points (one goal, three assists). Eichel has four markers and one helper during his four-game point streak against Dallas.

Martin Necas, COL at NYI ($6,800): Necas has one goal, eight assists and 16 shots in his last eight appearances. He collected two helpers and three shots in Sunday's win over the Rangers for his first points as a member of the Avalanche. Necas has one goal and five helpers in his past six meetings against the Islanders.

Brock Nelson, NYI vs COL ($5,000): Nelson has generated five goals, 10 points, 22 shots and one power-play helper in eight outings going into Tuesday night's action. He scored two goals on five shots in a 6-2 win over the Avalanche on Oct. 14, giving him three tallies and four points in his last three appearances versus Colorado.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins at Sabres

David Pastrnak (W - $8,800), Pavel Zacha (C - $4,900), Morgan Geekie (W - $5,000)

Pastrnak has amassed seven goals and 10 assists during his seven-game point streak. He has registered six multi-point efforts, 32 shots and four power-play points (two goals, two assists) during that period. Zacha has two goals, eight points and eight shots across his last six outings. He has one short-handed goal and two points on the man advantage (one goal, one assist) during that time. Geekie has accounted for six goals on 12 shots and two assists in his past seven appearances.

Boston's top line has been all over the scoresheet. Pastrnak is a great building block for a roster, while his linemates have affordable cap hits. Buffalo has allowed the fourth-most goals per game (3.43) and the eighth-most shots per game (29.4) in 2024-25.

Jets at Canadiens

Kyle Connor (W - $8,200), Mark Scheifele (C - $6,300), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,000)

Connor ended a four-game pointless skid with one goal and two assists in Sunday's victory over Calgary. He has 11 goals and 24 points in 21 appearances versus Montreal. Scheifele had one helper in four games before earning one goal, one helper and two shots against the Flames. Vilardi has three goals and three assists during his three-game point streak.

Winnipeg's top line is heating up again, and the trio has been productive versus Montreal. On Dec. 14, they combined for two goals, two assists and nine shots in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

DEFENSEMEN

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. DAL ($6,400): Theodore has accumulated two goals, nine helpers, 19 shots and eight blocks across his last eight contests. He has been held off the scoresheet on only two occasions during that stretch. Theodore has one goal, three points and four shots in two previous games versus Dallas this season.

Tony DeAngelo, NYI vs. COL ($3,500): DeAngelo had two shots and two blocks in 25:07 of ice time against Carolina on Jan. 25. He also has a spot on the top power-play unit, giving him plenty of bang for the buck upside for Tuesday's slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.