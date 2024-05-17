NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two Game 6s in the NHL on Friday with the Bruins and Avs trying to stave off elimination at home. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. FLA ($7,700): Swayman struggled a bit in Games 2 through 4 by allowing a combined 12 goals, but returned to form on Tuesday by stopping 28 shots to beat Florida 2-1. He's been the best goaltender during the playoffs with a 2.16 GAA and .933 save percentage.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at COL ($7,900): Oettinger will try and close out the series in Colorado and has won both appearances this series in Denver where he only gave up a total of two goals.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Drouin, COL vs. DAL ($4,700): Drouin returned to action Monday after missing eight playoff games with a lower-body injury and has picked up an assist in each of the last two outings. He often skated on the top line during the regular season with 19 goals and 37 assists and provides significant value at this salary.

Zach Parise, COL vs. DAL ($4,200): Parise potted a pair of goals in the opening series versus Winnipeg and broke through Wednesday with his first assist against the Stars. Parise makes for a nice filler if you're looking to make cap room.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars at Avalanche

Jason Robertson (W - $7,800), Matt Duchene (C - $5,900), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,200)

The Stars' lead line has Robertson leading all of their forwards with 12 points. Duchene has replaced the injured Roope Hintz (upper-body) on this unit and has produced three assists this round. Meanwhile, Pavelski got back on the board with a goal and assist in Game 5. The Stars need their top trio to be at their best if they hope to steal another one in Colorado.

Bruins vs. Panthers

David Pastrnak (W- $9,500), Morgan Geekie (C-$5,300), Jake DeBrusk (W - $5,700)

The Bruins are led up front this postseason by DeBrusk, who's registered five goals and five assists. Pastrnak hasn't been as strong as he was during the regular season with only four goals and four assists. Geekie has notched four goals in the playoffs, including two this round. The Bruins need a big performance from Pastrnak if they want to see a Game 7 on Sunday.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. DAL ($7,900): Makar snapped a three-game pointless streak on Wednesday with two goals to extend the series. He's been great so far in the playoffs by racking up 14 points, which only trails Evan Bouchard among NHL rearguards.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. FLA ($6,100): McAvoy didn't register a point in the first four games against the Panthers, but came through on Tuesday with a goal and assist. Florida completely shut him down as he was also without a shot from those first four matchups, though he managed six pucks on net in Game 5.

