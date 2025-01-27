NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has five games scheduled, including three in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET widow, one beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Seattle) is the biggest favorite on the Moneyline. Pittsburgh (at San Jose), New Jersey (at Philadelphia), Los Angeles (at Detroit) and Vancouver (at St. Louis) are also favored. The over/under for the Kraken-Oilers and Penguins-Sharks matchups is 6.5 goals. The Kings-Red Wings, Devils-Flyers and Canucks-Blues expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. SEA ($8,400): Skinner has won three of his last five outings, stopping 126 out of 137 shots and posting a shutout. He is coming off a 39-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Buffalo. Skinner went 4-0-0 with a 1.74 GAA and a .933 save percentage in four meetings with Seattle last season.

Jake Allen, NJD at PHI ($7,400): Allen has won his last two outings, stopping 45 out of 48 shots. With Jacob Markstrom out due to a knee injury, Allen has potential as a value play for Monday's slate. He has won two of his past three appearances versus the Flyers.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. SEA ($8,700): McDavid will return to action on Monday after serving his three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver's Conor Garland. The 28-year-old McDavid had four goals on 12 shots and three assists over a four-game point streak before being removed from the lineup. He should be determined to get back on the scoresheet on Monday. McDavid has seven goals and 18 points in 12 previous games against the Kraken.

Adrian Kempe, LAK at DET ($7,700): Kempe has been held off the scoresheet only three times across his last 13 outings. During that stretch, he has compiled eight goals, five assists, 44 shots and four power-play points (two goals and two assists). Kempe scored twice on three shots in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Nov. 16.

Will Smith, SJS vs. PIT ($4,100): Smith has two goals on six shots and three helpers during his four-game point spree. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Monday night's action. Smith contributed an assist and two shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Penguins at Sharks

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,600), Rickard Rakell (W - $7,100), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $3,700)

Crosby has produced two goals, two assists and nine shots in his last four outings. He has two tallies and nine helpers in a seven-game point streak against San Jose. Rakell has two goals on 20 shots and four assists across his past six contests. Beauvillier has two goals, 13 shots and three points in five games entering Monday's slate. He has two goals, five points and seven shots in his last five appearances versus the Sharks.

Pittsburgh's top line has been productive, and the trio could log big minutes if Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust are out due to lower-body injuries. San Jose has allowed the most goals (3.67) and most shots per game (32.5) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at STL ($7,200): Hughes has accounted for five goals, two assists, 15 shots and five blocks during his five-game point streak. He leads all blueliners in points per game (1.23) this campaign. Hughes has four goals and eight points in his last seven contests against the Blues.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at PHI ($6,400): Hamilton has earned two goals, three helpers, nine shots and eight blocks in his past four outings. He has a goal and one assist on the man advantage during that stretch. Hamilton has two goals on six shots and one assist during a three-game point streak against the Flyers.

