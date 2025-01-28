NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There's plenty of action ahead of us with eight games scheduled for tonight. It all starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with a set of four clashes (Boston at Buffalo, Winnipeg at Montreal, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Carolina at New York Rangers) followed by one game at 7:30 p.m. (Colorado at New York Islanders), one at 9:00 p.m. (Washington at Calgary) and two at 10:00 p.m (Dallas at Vegas, Anaheim at Seattle).

SLATE PREVIEW

Seattle is playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, so the Kraken might be fighting through some fatigue. They're also playing for the third time in four days and four times in six. The other 15 teams are going into tonight's action rested, and all the squads playing Tuesday will get Wednesday off.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WAS at CGY ($8,400): Thompson looked solid when he was playing in Vegas, posting a .912 save percentage across 103 regular-season outings with the Golden Knights. The 27-year-old has come into his own with the Capitals, though, providing a 22-2-3 record, 2.09 GAA and .925 save percentage across 27 appearances. Armed with a freshly-inked six-year, $35.1 million contract extension, Thompson will seek to continue his dominance when he faces the Flames, who are tied for 27th in goals per game (2.69).

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. CHI ($8,100): Vasilevskiy hasn't been a sure thing, but he's had more success than failure in 2024-25, posting a 20-15-2 record, 2.34 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 outings. The Blackhawks are a favorable adversary. They have a 15-29-5 record and generate just 2.59 goals per game, which ranks 31st in the league.

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at NYI ($7,500): Blackwood is going through a rough stretch in which he's posted a 1-2-1 record, 3.58 GAA and .879 save percentage across four outings. Under normal circumstances, I'd recommend avoiding him. However, he's affordable and the Islanders rank 29th in goals per game (2.67). He's still a risky pick, but that combination presents an opportunity where there's plenty of upside.

VALUE PLAYS

Trevor Zegras, ANA at SEA ($5,000): Zegras has fallen hard over the past two campaigns due in no small part because of injuries. However, he recently returned from a knee issue and has looked great with a goal and three points over his past two appearances. Joey Daccord started in Edmonton on Monday, so the Ducks will likely face Philipp Grubauer, who has a 3.76 GAA and a .870 save percentage in 20 games this season.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR at NYR ($4,900): Kotkaniemi is on a roll with four goals and five points over his last four outings. He's projected to skate alongside Andrei Svechnikov and newly acquired winger Taylor Hall, which makes for a pretty solid line.

Reilly Smith, NYR vs. CAR ($4,800): Smith is coming off back-to-back multi-point games, contributing a goal and three assists over that span. He's a solid but not remarkable forward in terms of offensive production with 10 goals and 25 points in 48 appearances this campaign. Still, he's worthy of consideration while he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins at Sabres

Pavel Zacha (C - $5,600), David Pastrnak (W - $8,400), Morgan Geekie (W - $5,500)

Boston is 5-1-1 over its past seven games. Pastrnak has been a huge part of that success. The 28-year-old forward has seven goals and a stunning 17 points in that span. That's pushed him up to 24 goals and 59 points in 51 outings overall.

He's unquestionably the highlight of this unit, but his linemates are doing well, too. Geekie is on a three-game goal-scoring streak and has six markers and eight points over his past seven appearances. Meanwhile, Zacha has two goals and eight points over his last six outings.

Buffalo ranks 29th in goals allowed per game (3.43), so this is a good opportunity for Boston's top line to continue that recent run of success.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks

Brayden Point (C - $8,100), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,000), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,100)

Tampa Bay was on the wrong end of a shutout for the first time this campaign Saturday, but it was on the road and in the second half of a back-to-back. The Lightning should rebound tonight, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the top line lead the charge.

This trio has been amazing all campaign. Guentzel has 25 goals and 49 points in 47 appearances, and he's the worst member of the group in terms of offensive production. Meanwhile, Kucherov should easily surpass the 100-point mark for the third straight campaign as long as he remains healthy. He has 23 goals and 73 points in 46 outings so far.

The Blackhawks rank 30th in goals allowed per game with 3.45.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at NYI ($7,500): Makar had two goals and three points Sunday, which marked his fourth three-point game of the campaign. He has 18 goals and 56 points in 51 appearances in 2024-25, putting him in a fierce battle for the scoring lead among defensemen with Quinn Hughes (56 points) and Zach Werenski (54). The other two blueliners are off tonight, making Makar your best option if you can fit him in your budget.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. DAL ($6,700): Theodore has six goals and 44 points in 49 games in 2024-25 and has been particularly dominant with the man advantage – he's tied for fourth among defensemen in power-play points with 18. The 29-year-old has continued to find success with two goals and 11 points, including five on the power play, across his past eight outings.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at VGK ($6,000): Heiskanen is on a four-game scoring streak, which brings him up to five goals and 24 points in 49 appearances in 2024-25. He's also a good source of shots (106) and blocks (84), which gives him some value even on nights when he's held off the scoresheet.

