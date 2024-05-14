NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 14

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We're deep into the second round with another two games on the docket. Florida will play at home with an opportunity to eliminate the Bruins, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. Later in the evening, the Oilers host the Canucks, who lead the series 2-1.

SLATE PREVIEW

If Boston is going to keep its playoff hopes alive it needs to start doing better offensively. Not only have the Bruins been limited to just five goals over their last three games, but they failed to record more than 18 shots in any of those contests. Even in Game 4, after the Bruins established a 2-1 lead late in the second period, they managed just two shots in the entire third frame.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky hasn't been unbeatable, but the Bruins haven't challenged him enough. Perhaps that will change tonight with their playoff ambitions on the line.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. BOS ($8,300): I don't love the goalie options tonight, but with how the Bruins have been playing recently, Bobrovsky seems like the best bet. He has just a .892 save percentage in nine playoff outings this year, but his light workload, especially recently, has kept his GAA at a strong 2.55. The Panthers have also offered him plenty of offensive support to lead him to a 7-2 record in the 2024 postseason.

VALUE PLAYS

Anton Lundell, FLA vs. BOS ($5,000): Lundell provided a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Boston, bringing him up to a goal and seven points over his past eight games. He's been held without a point in just two contests over that stretch.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. BOS ($4,600): Rodrigues was limited to a goal and an assist over his first seven playoff appearances this year, but he's heated up recently with two goals and four points over his past two games. It probably won't be long before the 30-year-old cools down again, but at his current price point, he's worth taking a chance on while he's producing.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canucks at Oilers

J.T. Miller (C - $8,700), Brock Boeser (W - $7,300), Pius Suter (W - $4,200)

Vancouver has scored 12 goals over the opening three contests of its second-round series against Edmonton. The Canucks' top unit has played an important role in that success.

Miller has supplied a goal and five points in the second round. He also found success against the Oilers in the regular season, collecting two goals and seven points across four outings. Meanwhile, Boeser has three goals and five points in the series, bringing him up to seven goals and 11 points across nine postseason appearances. Like Miller, Boeser excelled against Edmonton during four regular-season games, scoring six goals and seven points.

Taking Suter would be to mostly just round out the unit. He has a goal and two points over his past four outings, which isn't terrible given his discount price.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VAN ($7,200): Bouchard has been dominant in the postseason, collecting three goals and 13 points in eight appearances this year. The 24-year-old is also on a six-game scoring streak in which he's recorded nine points.

Quinn Hughes, VAN at EDM ($6,500): Hughes led all blueliners in the regular season with 92 points (17 goals) in 82 contests. He's been marginally less effective in the playoffs this year, supplying eight assists over nine games, but the 24-year-old is heating up again with three helpers across his past two outings.

Nikita Zadorov, VAN at EDM ($4,200): Zadorov is worthy of consideration among the discount blueliner options. Although he had just 20 points in 75 regular-season outings, he's been effective recently, contributing three goals and five points over his past five outings.

