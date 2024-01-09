NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 9

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL (and NBA) love Tuesdays, because the NFL has yet to horn in on that particular day of the week. Indeed, this week there are 10 NHL games on the docket. You have DFS options, but some are better than others. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM at CHI ($26): Sure, with Edmonton's offense and Chicago's general lack of talent, it's easy to see Skinner picking up a win. He's 12-2 in his last 14 outings, after all. However, to give credit where it is due, Skinner has been part of the Oilers' run of success. In those 14 games he has a 2.00 GAA and .926 save percentage. It will be hard for Chicago to "catch" the Sharks for last in goals and shots on net per contest, but with Connor Bedard set to miss time, a 31st-place ranking on both fronts seems secure.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. LOS ($35): This season, it seems like Vasilevskiy's name recognition is carrying his reputation. After returning from a serious injury, the one-time Vezina winner has an .895 save percentage, and that's across 18 appearances at this point. The Kings have managed 3.36 goals per game, above average if not remarkable, but they are tied with the Oilers atop the rankings in terms of shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Brock Nelson, NYI vs. VAN ($21): Nelson has provided secondary scoring for the Islanders with 33 points in 39 games. His time with the first unit on the power play has played a key role in that, as he has 12 points with the extra man. The Canucks are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and they have a below-average penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tomas Hertl, SAN at TOR ($17): Hertl has been trying to keep the Sharks from getting blanked every time they take the ice, though he can only do so much. Over his last nine games, he only has two points. Martin Jones, a former Shark, has been playing the best hockey of his career, as he has a 2.08 GAA and .932 save percentage with the Maple Leafs this season.

WING

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. CLM ($18): Perfetti picked up 30 points in 51 games last year, and that was on 8.9 percent shooting. This season he's up to 13.6 percent, a more typical number for a forward, which has helped him notch 26 points in 39 contests. That includes seven points in his last 10 outings. The Blue Jackets are in the bottom three in GAA and shots on goal allowed per game.

Tyler Bertuzzi, TOR vs. SAN ($18): Two of the last three times Bertuzzi has taken the ice, he's picked up two assists. One of those time? In his last game, which was against these same Sharks. Why couldn't he do it again? San Jose has a 4.03 GAA, comfortably the highest in the NHL.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brad Marchand, BOS at ARI ($28): Marchand has produced as per usual, but the Bruins are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Connor Ingram will be starting for the Coyotes, and he has a 2.61 GAA and .916 save percentage. With Marchand's lofty salary, and the abundance of options out there, I'd avoid rostering him Tuesday.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at WPG ($15): Gaudreau did have 74 points with a struggling Blue Jackets team last year, but that was with 9.5 percent shooting. The thought was that there was room for improvement, but instead Johnny Hockey has an 8.6 percent mark through 41 games, and he's put 81 shots on net. That's good for most players, but down for Gaudreau. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck has allowed more than two goals exactly once in his last 17 games.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. OTT ($24): Andersson has four points in his last four contests. On top of that, he's put 86 shots on net over 36 games this season. The Senators have a 3.57 GAA, which is in the bottom five in the NHL, so the Swedish defenseman could stay hot.

Darnell Nurse, EDM at CHI ($19): Nurse doesn't play much on the power play, but he doesn't need it to be productive. Over his last 17 games he has nine points, but also 42 shots on net. Chicago has allowed 33.1 shots on goal per contest, part of why it has a 3.75 GAA. Only the Sharks have been worse on that front.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. LOS ($20): Hedman is back to producing, thanks largely to taking back a key role on the power play. He's tallied 17 of his 39 points with the extra man. The Kings have a 2.42 GAA and have given up a mere 27.0 shots on net per game, but also has the top penalty kill. A team that good at killing penalties is an issue for Hedman.

Torey Krug, STL vs. FLA ($16): Krug has managed 18 points in 38 games, and his 1.2 percent shooting should improve. Unfortunately for him, the Panthers make it hard to even get a puck on net. Florida has allowed 26.9 shots on net per contest, and Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.45 GAA thanks in part to that stout defense.

