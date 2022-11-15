NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We're midway through November as of Tuesday. Interestingly, while there are nine games on the docket for the NHL, there are zero teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. We've got fresh teams, and fresh recommendations for players to target and to avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. SAN ($38): Thompson's been a fine No. 1 goalie for Vegas, as he has a 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage. He's got a nice opportunity at home here, as the Sharks have only managed 2.71 goals per game.

GOALIES TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. DAL ($29): Vasilevskiy's start has been puzzling. He won't have a 3.10 GAA and .898 save percentage all season. That being said, this matchup does not bode well for him to begin his turnaround. The Stars have averaged 3.73 goals per contest.

CENTER

Kevin Hayes, PHI at CLM ($17): Hayes has tallied 14 points in 15 games, including a point in four of his last five contests. He's also averaged 3:31 per game on the power play, by far a new high for him. The Blue Jackets have a 4.36 GAA and have given up 36.1 shots on net game, and that's with the 14th-ranked penalty kill, which isn't bad but isn't threatening.

CENTER TO AVOID

Brayden Point, TAM vs. DAL ($25): With so many options for your lineup, I wouldn't spend up for Point's salary. The return of Jake Oettinger is a big part of this. While he struggled in his first game back, Oettinger looked strong his next time out. All in all, he has a 1.80 GAA and .938 save percentage.

WING

Alex Tuch, BUF vs. VAN ($21): Tuch has tallied seven goals through 15 games. While he only has three power-play points, he's averaged 3:21 per contest with the extra man. That's encouraging, given that the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

Lucas Raymond, DET at ANA ($18): Remember when Raymond's sophomore season got off to a slow start? Well now he has six goals in his last eight games. Sure, he'll slow down, but perhaps not against the Ducks. Anaheim has a league-high 4.47 GAA and has allowed a whopping 39.1 shots on net per game.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM vs. PHI ($27): Gaudreau has had to be something of a one-man offense for the Blue Jackets, and the onus is larger now. Zach Werenski is out for the season, and Patrik Laine can't stay healthy either. John Tortorella will look to get one over on his former team with Carter Hart in net. Hart has a 2.18 GAA and .937 save percentage.

Cole Caufield, MON vs. NJD ($20): Caufield has nine goals, in part because of his penchant for putting pucks on net. However, the Devils have allowed a league-low 24.4 shots on goal per game. That's the primary reason why they have a 2.53 GAA. Caufield could find himself clamped down in this one.

DEFENSE

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. SAN ($19): Theodore has ceded power-play time to Alex Pietrangelo, but the Sharks have a top penalty kill so that doesn't matter. Even with that penalty kill, though, San Jose has a 3.35 GAA. Theodore also hasn't needed the time with the extra man, as he has 11 points in 16 games.

Owen Power, BUF vs. VAN ($14): Power doesn't shoot a lot yet, but he's racked up seven assists in 15 games during his rookie campaign. He's also getting more power-play time, and is now averaging 2:08 per game with the extra man on the season. The Canucks, as I mentioned, have the league's worst penalty kill, not to mention a 4.06 GAA.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, SAN at VGK ($25): Karlsson has been great, but his 18.9 percent shooting is going to drop, and likely by a ton. Thompson and the Golden Knights could accelerate that regression Tuesday. As I noted, Thompson has a 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage.

John Klingberg, ANA vs. DET ($14): Klingberg has seven assists through 15 games, but five of them came in one four-game stretch. Also, he's only put 20 shots on net this year, so his shooting volume is clearly down. Ville Husso's last start was brutal, but he still has a 2.54 GAA and .920 save percentage.

