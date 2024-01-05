NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Friday night is light for the NHL. Hey, for this league Thursdays and Saturdays are usually quite busy. Fridays have to be a slim slate to make that viable. There are three games on the docket. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. CHI ($23): No sugarcoating here. Vanecek has been bad this season, and it is viable Nico Daws is going to swipe his spot as the number-one goalie for the Devils. However, Jersey plays Vancouver on Saturday. I imagine it would save Daws for that one, leaving Vanecek with an easy matchup. Chicago looks to be settling in at 31st in goals and shots on net per game, ahead of only San Jose. Also, the Blackhawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back for good measure.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Laurent Brossoit, WPG at ANA ($23): Brossoit has a .912 save percentage backing up Connor Hellebuyck, and the Ducks rank 29th in goals per game. The reason why Brossoit is in line for the start Friday, though, is because Hellebuyck started Thursday. That means the Jets are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. I don't think Brossoit is good enough to go with in this situation.

CENTER

Connor Bedard, CHI at NJD ($22): Bedard is the Blackhawks offense. He has 33 points in 38 games, and is maybe the only reason the team isn't vying with the Sharks for the worst offensive team in the NHL. New Jersey is in the bottom five in GAA, so while I would start one of its goalies given the matchup, I would also roster Bedard as the sole bright spot for Chicago.

CENTER TO AVOID

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. CAR ($16): Stome has been moved off the first line down to the third line, and that's frankly enough for me. That's only the beginning, though. While the Hurricanes' goaltending has been dicey, they are middling in terms of GAA because they have allowed a mere 25.9 shots on net per game, lowest in the NHL.

WING

Tyler Toffoli, NJD vs. CHI ($23): Toffoli was already in a key role for the Devils, but with Timo Meier and Ondrej Palat both banged up, he might even have a larger role than usual. Given the fact he has 27 points in 36 games, that's a good thing. What's also a good thing is facing Chicago, who will likely be starting Arvid Soderblom, who has an .874 save percentage.

Cole Perfetti, WPG at ANA ($16): Perfetti has been on a nice run, having picked up five points and 22 shots on net over his last eight games. I know the Jets are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Ducks aren't an imposing matchup. They have a 3.35 GAA and have allowed 32.7 shots on net per game, both bottom 10 in the NHL.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Killorn, ANA vs. WPG ($16): After two 25-goal seasons with the Lightning, Killorn came to Anaheim to bolster the offense. That hasn't happened. Sure, he's been hurt by a 6.1 shooting percentage, but 14 points in 27 games still is not good. Even if the Jets are on the second leg of a back-to-back, they are in the top eight in GAA and shots on goal per contest.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at WAS ($13): Teravainen has been cold. He doesn't have a point in his last four games, and only two in his last 10 outings. Not only that, but the Finn only has 13 shots on net in that time as well. Darcy Kuemper hasn't been great, but he has a 2.55 GAA at home. I'm not betting on Teravainen turning things around.

DEFENSE

Brent Burns, CAR at WAS ($21): Teravainen has been cold, but not Burns! He has seven points and 18 shots on net over his last seven games. The veteran is finally clicking on the power play, with five of those seven points coming with the extra man. While the Capitals have an above-average penalty kill, some of that is due to the play of Charlie Lindgren in net, and he's injured at the moment.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. CHI ($18): Hughes is on a four-game point streak, with three power-play points in that time. I mentioned the Blackhawks are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back with Soderblom in line to start, but they also have a bottom-seven penalty kill.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS vs. CAR ($22): Carlson just scored his second goal of the season. Good for him! I doubt a third is coming. It might even be hard for the defenseman to put a puck on goal, given the fact the Hurricanes are first in shots on net allowed per game. Carolina also has a top-10 penalty kill and eight of Carlson's 20 points have come with the extra man.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. WPG ($13): Fowler has 17 points, but only two in his last six games, both the same day. Also, while he has two goals, he has zero in his last 22 outings. As such, with Brossoit being an above-average backup, I'd eschew Fowler in this matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.