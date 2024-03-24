NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Yahoo's affinity for full-day slates means you will need to get your lineup in early Sunday. There are 10 games on the slate, the earliest starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT. If you're going to be watching March Madness, you'll already be awake and in a sporting frame of mind. So here are players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. MON ($21): Both teams rank bottom-five in goals and bottom-10 in shots allowed, so goals may be at a premium. And Grubauer will likely play a role in that. He hasn't always found steady success since joining the Kraken as the franchise's first No. 1 goalie, but he's been playing well since returning from injury with a 2.25 GAA and .924 save percentage over 11 appearances.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. TOR ($30): Andersen has looked good since returning from his health issue, bolstered by the NHL's best defensive team in front of him. One would imagine he'll be hyped to face his old team and the Leafs are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. That being said, Toronto is one of the NHL's elite offenses, in the top-five for goals and power-play percentage, and top-10 in shots. It would be a risk to roll with Andersen, one that isn't necessary on Sunday.

CENTER

Nick Bjugstad, ARI vs. DAL ($19): Bjugstad has produced four goals and four assists in his last eight games while centering Arizona's first line alongside their best forwards in Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. I would have normally avoided a matchup with Jake Oettinger in past seasons, but he's currently holding a 3.00 GAA and .897 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nazem Kadri, CGY vs. BUF ($25): Credit is due to Kadri, who's been paired with an assortment of wingers - many of them utterly unremarkable - but keeps on producing with 59 points. The veteran lists a career 10.9 shooting percentage, and the Sabres have only averaged 29.1 shots against. The Flames also skated on Saturday while Buffalo didn't. Unless puck luck is decidedly on Kadri's side, he's in a tricky situation.

WING

Jamie Benn, DAL at ARI ($23): Instead of losing steam as the season has progressed, Benn has been on fire with 18 points from his last 16 games, and that's with a manageable 13.0 shooting percentage. The Coyotes have posted a 3.29 GAA and a bottom-10 penalty kill, given the veteran a chance to stay hot.

Troy Terry, ANA vs. TAM ($20): With Leo Carlsson banging up his knee last time out and with the Ducks having no reason to risk his health, I'm not sure who Terry's center will be Sunday. I'm also not concerned as he's managed 49 points across 64 matchups with Anaheim hosting a Tampa team on the second night of a back-to-back, one that will also be turning to Jonas Johansson in net with his career .887 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

William Nylander, TOR at CAR ($31): It's a point I often make, but there are times to avoid a goalie due to matchup and to avoid a player from that team due to the opposition defense. The Hurricanes sit second in penalty-kill percentage and first in shots allowed. Nylander and company will be on the road for the second straight night. I don't feel good about Frederik Andersen shutting down the high-flying Leafs, yet I also feel wary about any high-salaried player from that team producing enough to pay off for your DFS lineups.

Cole Caufield, MON at SEA ($21): Caufield's shooting percentage was quite low to start the season. But instead of improving, his luck has never really turned around with only one goal in his last 15 games to drop that mark to 7.5. Caufield's track record, though limited at this point, indicates there is some bad luck in that, though the matchup isn't favorable. As noted, Philipp Grubauer has a 2.25 GAA and .925 save percentage since returning from injury while Seattle's average penalty kill doesn't offer much opportunity.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM at OTT ($23): Both teams are on the second day of a back-to-back, but only one of them has the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage. That would be the Sens, if this recommendation didn't make that clear. Bouchard has racked up 30 power-play points on a unit with two forwards who'll likely reach 100 points and another who should get to 50 goals.

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA vs. TAM ($12): The Ducks have a few young defensemen who are receiving decent minutes, with Mintyukov the best of the bunch. He's registered 27 points in 59 games, including two from his last three. And let's not forget the Lightning just played on Saturday and are projected to start Jonas Johansson with his 3.43 GAA.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. BUF ($22): Three assists against the Canadiens and a goal against the Capitals have put an end to Weegar's cold stretch. However, he's still on the second day of a back-to-back, and this matchup will prove tough. Even though Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's last start was a disaster – it was against the Oilers, to be fair – he's posted a 2.15 GAA and .923 save percentage over 27 starts since the start of 2024.

Travis Sanheim, PHI vs. FLA ($18): Sanheim has claimed first 40-point season, but also faces a tough opponent Sunday. Both teams skated Saturday, and both are top-three in shots allowed. Florida also boasts one of the best backup goalies in former Flyer Anthony Stolarz who's recorded a 2.02 GAA and .925 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.