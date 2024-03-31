NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 31

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Amid the eggs and chocolate rabbits (and the college basketball, where my focus will be), there is one NHL game on Sunday with the Canucks hosting the Ducks at 3:30 p.m. EDT. At Yahoo, you have a budget of $125 for five players. That includes your Superstar, who nets 1.5 times the points. Let's get to the Sunday lineup I landed on.

SUPERSTAR

Elias Pettersson, VAN vs. ANA ($33): If you aren't going heavy on the Canucks on Sunday, I don't know what you're doing. The Ducks maintain the 31st-ranked penalty kill while allowing an average of 32.8 shots. Lukas Dostal will likely be in net, and he comes in with a career 3.54 GAA and .901 save percentage. The expectation is that he'll start because John Gibson played Saturday. That's right, Anaheim is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. So why is Pettersson my Superstar? He's racked up 84 points in 73 games and has netted over 30 goals for the third straight season.

FLEX

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. ANA ($30): Pettersson has enjoyed plenty of power-play success, but Hughes is the face of Vancouver's man-advantage having accumulated at least 30 points there for a third consecutive campaign. And as noted, the Ducks have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. ANA ($28): Compared to Pettersson's 29 PPPs and Hughes' 31, Boeser "only" has 23 - including 15 of his 37 goals. He leads the Canucks in that department, and the Ducks sit 30th in GAA. It makes sense to include Boeser in your roster if it's viable, and I made the effort to do so.

Conor Garland, VAN vs. ANA ($19): You can realistically fit three high-level Canucks in your lineup. After that, you have to do a bit more digging. Garland was a fairly easy choice as he's posted four goals and five assists over his last 11 games while directing 30 shots on net, so his 13.3 shooting percentage isn't even unusually high.

Alex Killorn, ANA at VAN ($15): One Duck is in my lineup to round things out. At this salary, Killorn is worth a shot. He potted a goal Saturday to give him 15 with 16 assists across 55 games. The former Lightning winger is on the first line while Thatcher Demko is out for the Canucks. I don't think it'll mean much, but maybe it means Killorn can pick up a point. He's as good a bet as any Duck to do that on Sunday.

