NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, March 5

NHL Pick'Em Today

Ryan Donato Over 0.5 Points vs. Ottawa - 7:30 p.m. ET

Sometimes you just need to hit when the iron is hot, and that's absolutely the case with Donato right now. He's got points in nine of his last 10 outings, racking up a combined seven goals and nine helpers. If you want to find a Demon play for Donato, he has an assist in eight of those 10 games, so you could go that route as well.

Radko Gudas Over 4 Hits at Vancouver - 10:30 p.m. ET

Gudas has been laying the hits all season long, but has been especially active of late with four or more hits in each of his last five outings -- including dishing out five in his previous matchup with Vancouver. It's nice that the push is in play here, but don't be surprised to see Gudas laying guys out all game.

Dylan Holloway Over 0.5 Goals at Los Angeles - 10:30 p.m. ET

Just like with Donato, Holloway has been on a roll lately, scoring in four of his last five games while generating 15 shots on net. I'd expect that hot streak to continue against the Kings, even though the Blues are on the road. If you prefer a safer play, you could take the Goblin over 1.5 shots just to give your lineup another option, but I like the goalscorer play here.

