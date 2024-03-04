NHL Picks and Parlays for Monday, March 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Monday, March 4

The National Hockey League has six games scheduled for Monday, with four puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, and two more at 9 p.m. ET or later. We'll focus on the two titanic matchups in the Eastern Conference featuring the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Bruins vs Maple Leafs

The Bruins (35-11-14) travel to meet the Maple Leafs (35-17-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

This will be the third of four regular-season meetings between these Original Six teams, as they'll also hook up Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston. The first two games went in favor of Boston. In fact, the Bruins have won five in a row in the series, although four of those games have been decided by one goal, including the first two battles this season.

Boston won 3-2 in a shootout at home on Nov. 2 as short 'dogs (+100) while cashing the Under (6), and it won 4-3 in overtime on Dec. 2, also as an underdog (-105) as the Over (6) inched across the finish line.

In that latest game, Auston Matthews forced OT with a goal with just six ticks remaining in regulation. However, it was Brad Marchand notching the game-winning goal on a helper to David Pastrnak with eight seconds left in OT to send the home fans away angry. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves in that win, but it is Jeremy Swayman (19-6-8, 2.53 GAA, .919 SV%, 3 SO) likely to get the nod Monday.

The Leafs are expected to go with Ilya Samsonov (15-5-6, 3.23 GAA, .883 SV%, 2 SO) in the crease. Joseph Woll missed 35 games due to a high-ankle sprain, but he returned Thursday against Arizona in a win. He is likely to be eased into action, however.

Based on Boston's dominance in this series, it is the play. And with the Over going 2-0-1 in the past three games, and 5-2-1 in the past eight for Boston, while the total has gone high at an 8-3-1 clip in the previous 12 for Toronto, look for an Over result in this third installment of the series.

Bruins ML (+110 at BetMGM)

Over 6 (-130 at Caesars)

Panthers vs Rangers

The Panthers (41-16-4) roll into Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers (40-17-4) in a possible playoff preview. Both of these teams have been exceptional lately, and Florida's four-game winning streak has vaulted it to the top of the NHL standings.

While the Panthers have won 10 of the past 11 games, the past five wins are against Ottawa (3-2 in OT), Washington (3-2 in OT), Buffalo (3-2 in regulation), Montreal (4-3 in SO) and at Detroit (4-0). Most of those teams, if not all, aren't heading for the postseason, and the Cats barely scraped by. So is the record really impressive, and can Florida top a real contender when put to the test?

The Rangers seem like an exceptional value on home ice as short 'dogs. Take advantage. New York has won four of the past five in this series, including the past three at MSG by a combined score of 15-7. Florida did win 4-3 on home ice back on Dec. 29 in the only previous meeting this season.

New York lost 4-3 in a shootout at Toronto on Saturday, and it has dropped two in a row on the road. But at home, the Blueshirts have won six in a row dating back to Jan. 26. Back on the home side.

Rangers ML (+112 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg Parlay (+709 at FanDuel)

Bruins ML (+106) at Maple Leafs

Over 6.5 (-106) - Bruins at Maple Leafs

Rangers (+112) vs. Panthers

2-Leg Parlay (+336 at FanDuel)

Bruins ML (+106) at Maple Leafs

Rangers (+112) vs. Panthers

Same-Game Parlay (+281 at FanDuel)