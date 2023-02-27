NHL Picks Today: NHL Best Bets and Props for Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for February 27: Expert Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-6) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (33-19-5) at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday evening at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

The Golden Knights made some headlines in the trade department, adding Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues to help make up for the loss of Mark Stone to the long-term injured reserve. Barbashev has managed 10 goals, 29 points and 132 hits across 59 games for the Blues this season, so he gives VGK a little bit of a physical element, as well.

Vegas was on the short end of a 3-2 shootout loss against the Dallas Stars last time out on Saturday night. It was the fifth consecutive one-goal game, with VGK managing a 3-0-2 mark during the span. Overall, the Golden Knights have picked up at least one point in nine straight outings, while going 6-0-3.

This will be the third and final meeting between these Western Conference combatants, at least in the regular season. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 loss on home ice against the Golden Knights in the most recent meeting on Jan. 2, returning the favor after Colorado won 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in the first regular-season meeting on Oct. 22.

Logan Thompson stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced in that game in Denver in early January, but he is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. Adin Hill (14-5-1, 2.55 GAA, .910 SV%) is projected to make the start for the visitors, with Laurent Brossoit expected to be the backup.

Speaking of lower-body injuries, Nicolas Roy lit the lamp twice in the most recent meeting between these teams, but he has missed the past two games with an LBI. He is a question mark to play, so Byron Froese remains up with the team from Henderson of the AHL.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in the first meeting, and he has a goal in each of the first two meetings this season.

Alexandar Georgiev (25-12-4, 2.63 GAA, .920 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to patrol the crease for the home side. He is 1-1-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .921 SV% in his two starts against the Golden Knights this season.

Vegas has won six of the past eight games overall, while going 5-2 in the past seven games against Western Conference foes, and 9-4 in the past 13 against Central Division clubs. However, VGK is just 2-5 in the previous seven games on the road.

Colorado has picked up 42 victories in the past 61 tries against Pacific Division teams, a .689 winning percentage, while going 4-0 in the past four against winning teams. The Avs are also 6-2 in the past eight games when playing on a day of rest.

While the road team has won five in a row in this series, it's high time for the home team to protect home ice. Look for Georgiev and the Avs to get it done at Ball Arena Monday night, but expect a close battle.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Avalanche ML (-140 at BetMGM)

When these teams get together, the Under is sure to follow. We saw a pair of 3-2 games go in favor of the road team in the first two regular-season meetings, cashing the Under in each.

In fact, the Under has cashed in five consecutive meetings in this series, while going 4-0 in the previous four battles in Denver.

In addition, the Under is an impressive 9-1-1 in the past 11 road games for Vegas, while hitting at a 5-1-1 clip in the past seven against Central Division foes.

For the home side, the Under is 18-6-3 in the past 27 games against Western Conference opponents, while going 20-7-3 in the past 30 contests against teams with a winning overall mark. The Under is 6-2-1 in the past nine against Pacific Division teams, too.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Under 6 (-114 at BetRivers)

NHL Team Prop for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

In looking at the game props, we have a couple of solid options for this Western Conference tussle.

It's doubtful that we'll have a third consecutive game between these teams decided by a 3-2 score. However, I REALLY like the Avalanche to win this game 4-2, and playing that exact score at BetMGM could net us quite the payday. It's a long shot, obviously, but it's worth a roll of the dice with a light wager.

Correct Score - Avs 4, VGK 2 (+1900 at BetMGM)

As mentioned above, I like the Avalanche to light the lamp four times in this game. As such, they'll be the first team to reach the 3-goal mark, and at plus-money, Colorado is a decent play for a full unit.