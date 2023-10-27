NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Props for October 27, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets Tonight: Friday, October 27

How dare they let us get to Friday... It's a great day to have a great day! Here are the best NHL bets tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. I can't wait to sink my teeth into these juicy plays. Let's get frisky, shall we?

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Hurricanes race to 4 goals -160

They've scored four goals twice already, six once, and three twice. Even in a shutout loss to the Lightning, they peppered 32 shots on goal. When they dropped six, it was against the Sharks who they face off with again tonight. Both teams are coming off a back-to-back and the Sharks just got boat-raced 6-0 by the Bolts. This one's in Raleigh too. Hammer the Canes.

Hurricanes, Sharks under 6 -115

Continuing on this matchup in Raleigh, I think we have a sloppy game tonight. One that most people would probably expect to hit the over. And yes, I'm hammering the Canes to get 4+ goals. But I don't think the Sharks are going to miraculously score more than 1 or 2. They've only scored 3 once this season (albeit at home against the Hurricanes), they've potted 1 goal 4 times, and were just blanked in Tampa last night.

Capitals, Wild under 6 +100

I like the even odds on this line here in DC tonight. The Caps just won a 6-4 contest in New Jersey 2 nights ago, but had only scored 7 goals through their first 5 games before that. The Wild have been playing exceptionally high-scoring games, with an average of 9 total goals scored in their 6 contests so far. They played in Philly and lost 6-2 last night, so combined with the Caps' offensive inconsistency, I see this as more of a slugfest.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots on goal -150

Eichel's averaging 5 shots on goal per game, the Blackhawks allow 36 shots on goal per game, and he's had 4+ in 5 of 7 games. One of those 4-shot nights came in Chicago just last week.

Tage Thompson over 3.5 shots on goal -110

Thompson's hit 3+ in every game but one, and even tallied a whopping 10 against a stingy Islanders defense. He's been slow out of the gate from a points perspective so I expect him to get his chances to change that pace tonight.

Jack Hughes over 1.5 points -115

Jack's been a video game so far this season. He's got 17 points in six games and has hit 2+ points in all but one game so far. He's got a friendly matchup with the Sabres, a team he's registered 11 points in his last five games against.

Clayton Keller over 2.5 shots on goal -160

Keller's hit in 4-of-6 so far this year and has come out of the gates red hot overall playing at a point-per-game pace. He got 4 in the Yotes' 6-3 loss to the Kings in LA on Tuesday, but they're playing in Mullett Arena tonight on ASU's campus. He peppered 6 shots on goal in his only home game so far this season.

Quinn Hughes over 2.5 shots on goal -105

I sometimes forget that this guy's a defenseman. He's hit this mark in four straight games and five of his last six. He's registering over 3.0 shot attempts per game and has a juicy matchup with the Blues.

Happy hunting y'all!