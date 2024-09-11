2024-25 Fantasy Hockey Potential Overachievers

Barbashev is a physical winger who is getting comfortable shooting the puck more, surpassing 120 shots on net in each of the last two seasons. His role in Vegas could stand to improve after he averaged 16:07 of ice time last season, and there's a good

Selecting players who are poised to exceed expectations during the 2024-25 campaign will be key to your fantasy team's success. These players range from proven players whose situations were altered and could provide more upside, while also featuring rising players who have shown flashes and could take that next step. Make sure these players are on your radar going into fantasy drafts to properly harness uncovered talent and lead you to a fantasy championship.

Viktor Arvidsson, RW - Edmonton Oilers

After dealing with injury and playing just 18 games during the 2023-24 campaign, Arvidsson will return to an ideal situation in Edmonton where he should comfortably slot into the top six, likely next to the league's highest-paid player, Leon Draisaitl. This role has been lucrative for wingers in the past, most notably with Zach Hyman hitting a career-high in goals in his first Oilers season three years ago and exploding for 54 goals last year. Arvidsson is just two years removed from racking up 26 goals, and while he probably doesn't have Hyman's upside, the 31-year-old is in prime position to surpass the 30-goal threshold for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Ivan Barbashev, LW - Vegas Golden Knights

Barbashev is a physical winger who is getting comfortable shooting the puck more, surpassing 120 shots on net in each of the last two seasons. His role in Vegas could stand to improve after he averaged 16:07 of ice time last season, and there's a good chance he sticks in the top six because of the Golden Knights' lack of depth on the left side. Furthermore, he should be a lock for power-play minutes, which may provide an additional boost after he posted just five power-play points last season. If Barbashev continues to fire the puck at a higher clip, he's in an excellent position to exceed last year's totals of 19 goals and 26 assists.

Drew O'Connor, LW - Pittsburgh Penguins

The former undrafted forward has found offensive success at every destination in his career, dominating for Dartmouth College and averaging a point per game in the AHL. Then, O'Connor scored 16 goals and dished out 17 assists over 79 games last year – his first full-time season with the big club. Notably, he registered six goals over the final 12 games while handling a top-six role on Sidney Crosby's left side. Gaining the trust of Crosby makes O'Connor a natural fit for the same role to start the 2024-25 season, especially because the Penguins didn't make any major additions to the left side. By itself, that role should make O'Connor an overachiever. The 6-foot-3 winger could also serve as a net-front presence on the power play, which would raise his ceiling even further.

Colton Sissons, C - Nashville Predators

Sissons was an effective distributor with 20 assists last season, and he looks like the favorite for the No. 2 center role in Nashville. That role could be a fantasy boon, providing him an excellent opportunity to line up next to either Steven Stamkos or Jonathan Marchessault, and possibly both. Stamkos and Marchessault are coming off 40-goal seasons and will boost Nashville's offensive output at even strength and the power play, where Sissons has plenty of room to improve as well. Sissons isn't going to drive the offense, which adds some risk to his profile, but there's little competition for his role and enough upside to make him a worthwhile flier in most fantasy formats.

Jake Walman, D - San Jose Sharks

Walman was sent to the Sharks as a salary-cap dump despite a moderately successful two years with the Red Wings. He posted 21 goals over two seasons, playing exactly 63 games in each campaign. Unfortunately, his defensive game didn't translate to a top-pairing assignment, which likely means he'll operate on the second pairing in San Jose. That ultimately limits his potential, but he looks like the front-runner to quarterback the top power-play unit for a team that added Tyler Toffoli – who is coming off back-to-back seasons with 30-plus goals – and No. 1 pick and potential superstar Macklin Celebrini. Walman should have 30-point potential and deep-league fantasy appeal.

Jordan Spence, D - Los Angeles Kings

Spence met the challenge in his first full-time NHL season, generating 24 points – six on the power play – through 71 games. He averaged just 14:26 of ice time, representing a third-pairing role, but he has an opportunity and a great chance to take the next step in 2024-25 and jump into a second-pairing role with power-play upside. It's worth monitoring whether 2021 first-round pick Brandt Clarke can wrestle that role away from Spence, but if Spence wins the job outright, he has 40-point upside as a 23-year-old.

Jacob Markstrom, G - New Jersey Devils

Markstrom was able to steal some wins for the Flames last season and finished with a .905 save percentage, a 2.78 GAA and a 23-23-2 record. Now, he's in a much better situation after being traded to the Devils for a first-round pick and Kevin Bahl. Markstrom is gifted with more offensive support when the Devils are healthy, headlined by Jack Hughes and Timo Meier, and the defensive help is secure with Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce at the helm. The Devils offense should help steal a few extra wins for Markstrom this year and return the 34-year-old to his former glory.