The Goalie Report: Injuries to Monitor

Talbot has appeared in only one of Detroit's last six games. He had been the workhorse here (16 games, 2.69 GAA, .916 save percentage) and has the best statistical record among his peers. Veteran backup Alex Lyon (nine games, 2.75, .911 save percentage) has outperformed Ville Husso (eight games, 3.47 GAA, .877 save percentage). He did appear in 44 games last season, so the Wings should be comforted by this depth. Talbot, at 35 years of age, played in 56 games last season. If he comes back soon, as expected, these goalies should be able to do their part in keeping the Wings within earshot of the playoff hunt.

Andersen has been out with a knee injury since October 26. Pyotr Kochetkov (2.47 GAA, .911 save percentage) has done an excellent job of holding down the fort in his absence. Dustin Tokarski a veteran backup goalie, who's bounced between the NHL and AHL throughout his career, has won his only start for the 'Canes, turning aside 27 out of 28 shots. The fact Carolina is among the top tier in the NHL bodes well for them to ride out the remainder of Andersen's injury with the status quo.

In this week's column, we take a look at several goalie depth charts impacted by injuries. We'll comment on the likelihood that the remaining options will be good enough for teams to stay the course with their remaining options.

Carolina Hurricanes – Frederik Andersen

Knee Injury — Estimated Return: 2/22/2025

Detroit Red Wings – Cam Talbot

Lower-Body Injury — Estimated Return: 12/20/2024

Talbot has appeared in only one of Detroit's last six games. He had been the workhorse here (16 games, 2.69 GAA, .916 save percentage) and has the best statistical record among his peers. Veteran backup Alex Lyon (nine games, 2.75, .911 save percentage) has outperformed Ville Husso (eight games, 3.47 GAA, .877 save percentage). He did appear in 44 games last season, so the Wings should be comforted by this depth. Talbot, at 35 years of age, played in 56 games last season. If he comes back soon, as expected, these goalies should be able to do their part in keeping the Wings within earshot of the playoff hunt.

Minnesota Wild – Filip Gustavsson

Lower-Body Injury — Estimated Return: Unknown

This is a tough circumstance for the Wild, who have been among the biggest surprises with their strong start to the season. Gustavsson (22 games, 2.24 GAA, .922 save percentage) has been the team's MVP with his excellent effort to date, characterized by his ability to absorb a heavy workload. His backup, Marc-Andre Fleury, turned 40 recently. Despite his Hall of Fame resume, he can't be counted on to play a long string of consecutive games. The Wild will avoid a serious issue here only if they get a favorable diagnosis for their presumptive starter.

NY Islanders – Semyon Varlamov

Lower-Body Injury — Estimated Return: 12/23/2024

While Varlamov is playing a secondary role to Ilya Sorokin, he's been a very good alternative when called upon. As the Isles are the lowest-scoring team in the Eastern Conference, they need their goalie tandem and a sound defensive structure in place to compete on a nightly basis. Injuries to either goalie presents a real problem for Islanders management because they are among the most expensive tandems in the league. Other options would be inferior.

Ottawa Senators – Anton Forsberg

Undisclosed Injury — Estimated Return: No Timeline

Forsberg has only appeared in one of Ottawa's last eight games. That may have as much to do with Linus Ullmark's recent outstanding play as it does with Forsberg's unknown injury woes. The Sens are in a playoff spot currently, albeit the second Wild Card spot, but that does represent a high-water mark for this team over the past several years. Ottawa is about to embark on a nine-game road trip, putting a lot of pressure on Ullmark, unless Forsberg can return at some point during this stretch. Untested AHL call-up Leevi Merilainen has been promoted to be the backup while Forsberg heals.

San Jose Sharks – Vitek Vanecek

Head Injury — Estimated Return: Day-to-Day

The Sharks' goalie depth chart has changed substantially from the start of the season, with trades that have brought in veteran Alexandar Georgiev and highly regarded prospect Yaroslav Askarov. Vanecek is also in his first year with San Jose (14 games, 3,84 GAA, .885 save percentage). All three have a chance to stake their claim to a share of the net here. Vanecek may not have the luxury of time on his side if his injury drags on. One, or both, of the others vying for playing time could push him into a lesser role.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Anthony Stolarz

Knee Injury — Estimated Return: 1/22/2025

Stolarz was enjoying a great start (17 games, 2.15 GAA, .927 save percentage) to his tenure in Toronto, combining with Joseph Woll to give the Leafs arguably the best tandem in the league. Sadly, his current injury is now added to a long list featured in Stolarz's career to date. He has never appeared in more than 28 games in any prior professional season. As this surgical procedure has been deemed a minor one, the Leafs have ample reason to hope he can bounce back quickly and set new career highs across the board, assuming he returns to that same level of excellence.

In the meantime, Woll, who has put up equally good numbers (12 games, 2.24 GAA, .918 save percentage) will be tasked with a larger workload in Stolarz's absence. The trouble is Woll has also been injury-riddled and never able to handle a big workload in his young career. The Leafs have recalled Dennis Hildeby from the AHL. He'll be tasked with a few spot starts over the next few weeks. Leafs fans will hold their breath.

Utah Hockey Club – Connor Ingram

Upper-Body Injury — Estimated Return: 12/31/2024

Ingram was handed a great opportunity to be the top goalie in Utah when injuries limited Karel Vejmelka to only four appearances in Utah's first 16 games. Ingram's stats (3.61 GAA, .871 save percentage) have been less than impressive and opened the door for Vejmelka to regain the top spot. Vejmelka appears to have staked his claim with a strong performance in 17 games played this season (2.40 GAA, .915 save percentage). Ingram has to find an opportunity to compete for more playing time as soon as he can make his return.

Vancouver Canucks – Kevin Lankinen

Illness - Estimated Return: Day-to-Day

Regardless of his current health status, Lankinen was always going to be a placeholder for Thatcher Demko, until the Canucks' top goalie could come off the injured reserve (IR) list this season. That eventuality has come to pass as Demko has recently made three starts for Vancouver. While he's expected to have the larger role in this goalie split, Lankinen has cemented himself as a viable backup (21 games, 2.52 GAA, .912 save percentage).