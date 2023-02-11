The Goalie Report: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our The Goalie Report series.

We're back from the All-Star Game and the trade market is heating up. A few goalies are expected to change addresses, too, including Sens starter Cam Talbot and Canucks starter Thatcher Demko, both of whom are still currently injured. Their status going into the next few weeks could change the balance of power in playoff races, especially if there's an injury to the starter on a playoff team...

Here's this week's Goalie Report

Trending Up

Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers (Since All-Star Game: 2-0-0, .970 Sv%, 1.00 GAA)

Maybe not making the All-Star Game provided Bobrovsky with the spark he needed. He was excellent against the Lightning in a 7-1 beatdown of the Panthers' in-state rivals, and in the following game he again allowed only one goal against the Sharks. Spencer Knight has not been able to make much headway in his bid for the starting job, and it looks like Paul Maurice prefers to start Bobrovsky for the time being. Though he's been unreliable at certain points this season, Bob and the Panthers might be looking at a big second-half turnaround.

Jack Campbell, Oilers (Past seven starts: 7-0-0, .920 Sv%, 2.30 GAA)

No goalie has been better than Campbell over the past month. He's streaky, but when he's on his game, he's among the league's elite. It's helped take some pressure off Stuart Skinner, and this is the type of play the Oilers had envisioned when they signed Campbell for $25 million. As long as he keeps this up, he's a viable play against any opponent. Keep in mind the Oilers provide the league's best goal support, too. Once Campbell inevitably falters, that's when it's time to dump him again. He's a roller coaster to hold, and fantasy managers will just have to play him during hot streaks and sit him during cold streaks and hope it all works out in the end.

Daniel Vladar, Flames (11-5-4, .903 Sv%, 2.73 GAA)

Those numbers aren't anything to write home about, but they're still better than Jacob Markstrom's, and Vladar is expected to start for the second straight game Saturday. If fantasy managers haven't stashed him yet they certainly should now, because over the past month or so he's really starting to look like he should take over the starting job. Note the Flames have one of the easiest schedules the rest of the season because of how weak the Pacific Division has been, and most of their remaining games will be against divisional opponents.

Jaxson Stauber, Chicago (3-0-0, .925 Sv%, 2.29 GAA)

With an overtime win on Friday, Stauber became the first Chicago goalie in team history to win his first three starts. The 23-year-old's in his first pro season after signing as an undrafted prospect out of Providence College, and his recent run has made him one of the best stories of the year for a lottery-bound franchise. While it's tempting to reach for a goalie on a hot run, remember that Chicago isn't a very good team and Stauber had a .896 save percentage in the AHL at the time of his call-up. It's always risky to pick up goalies in the midst of their hot streak because it can end at any time and without any notice. More aggressive fantasy managers may take a chance on Stauber, but the potential upside after an already historic run -- however minor or short -- just isn't very high.

Trending Down

Logan Thompson, Golden Knights (20-13-3, .914 Sv%, 2.66 GAA)

Thompson suffered a lower-body injury in his last game and Adin Hill had to come in to finish. It looked pretty serious and Thompson had to be helped off the ice, and it didn't seem like he could put any weight on his leg. That's terrible news for the Knights, who are already without captain Mark Stone and fighting for a playoff spot. Hill is capable of stepping in for the short term, but the Knights desperately need a starter. Vegas is expected to provide an update on Thompson's injury soon, and managers who have him on their roster should really start being aggressive in looking for some goaltending help. It's pure speculation at this point, but this might be a good time to look into Demko or Talbot, both of whom are expected to return at some point this season -- and might end up doing so in a Golden Knights jersey, if Thompson's injury is bad enough.

Spencer Martin, Canucks (Since Jan. 1: 0-8-0, .836 Sv%, 5.08 GAA)

Your eyes are not deceiving you -- Martin's numbers have really been that bad. He hasn't won a single game since Dec. 27, and after being a reliable backup and occasional starter early in the season, he's taken a backseat to Collin Delia, who is 5-2-1 in the same span. It's safe to say that Delia has likely taken over the starting job, though it's a moot point because the Canucks are so bad defensively anybody they stick between the pipes will be a bottom-of-the-barrel type of fantasy option. The only reprieve for either of them is the Canucks' excellent offense, which has been able to bail Delia out now and then.