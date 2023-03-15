Trade Deadline Update

Unlike Kane, Tarasenko has had much more time to get acclimated with his new teammates, as the Rangers didn't wait until the deadline to acquire the 31-year-old Russian, instead trading for him on Feb. 9. Senko has performed admirably through his first 16 games with New York, picking up four goals and 10 points while seeing top-six usage and time with the team's second power-play unit. As long as he's able to stay healthy, Tarasenko should continue

Now that we're nearly two weeks past the NHL's March 3 trade deadline, let's check in with some of the biggest players that were dealt on or before the deadline and how they've performed since joining their new squads.

Forwards

Timo Meier - Sharks to Devils

The crown jewel of this year's trade deadline class, Meier appears to still be getting acclimated to his new team after returning from an upper-body injury, having collected only one goal and two points through his first six games as a Devil, but once he gets in sync with center Jack Hughes, look out.

Patrick Kane - Blackhawks to Rangers

Kane has wasted no time getting into the groove with his far more talented teammates in the Big Apple, having racked up three goals and five points through his first six games as a Ranger while primarily skating on the team's second line. The 34-year-old winger should continue to produce at or near a point-per-game pace down the stretch.

Vladimir Tarasenko - Blues to Rangers

Unlike Kane, Tarasenko has had much more time to get acclimated with his new teammates, as the Rangers didn't wait until the deadline to acquire the 31-year-old Russian, instead trading for him on Feb. 9. Senko has performed admirably through his first 16 games with New York, picking up four goals and 10 points while seeing top-six usage and time with the team's second power-play unit. As long as he's able to stay healthy, Tarasenko should continue to produce at a similar pace through the final month of the regular season.

Bo Horvat - Canucks to Islanders

Another player involved in a pre-deadline trade, Horvat joined the Islanders on Jan. 30 and has put up solid, yet unspectacular numbers since, picking up five goals and nine points through his first 17 games with the Isles. His shooting percentage of 10.4 percent over that stretch is down significantly from his season average of 18.8 percent, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Horvat start to tickle the twine with more regularity through the final few weeks of the regular season.

Ryan O'Reilly (finger) - Blues to Maple Leafs

O'Reilly got off to a hot start after being acquired by Toronto on Feb. 17, picking up three goals and five points through his first eight games as a Maple Leaf, but the 32-year-old pivot is now on long-term injured reserve after suffering a broken finger March 4 versus Vancouver and isn't expected to be ready to return until there are only a handful of games left in the regular season.

Ivan Barbashev - Blues to Golden Knights

Barbashev has been seeing top-six usage since being acquired by Vegas from the Blues on Feb. 26, and he's taken advantage of the opportunity, racking up four goals and eight points through his first nine games with the Knights. As long as he's able to hold on to his spot on the top line alongside Jack Eichel, Barbashev should continue to put up plenty of points down the stretch.

Nino Niederreiter - Predators to Jets

Niederreiter has been on a roll since being acquired by Winnipeg on Feb. 25, having racked up four goals and seven points through his first eight games as a Jet after totaling 18 goals and 28 points through 56 appearances with the Predators to start the year. Fantasy managers who were able to pluck the 30-year-old winger off waivers prior to his first game with Winnipeg have to be smiling.

Tanner Jeannot - Predators to Lightning

Tampa Bay gave up a whopping five draft picks in order to acquire Jeannot on Feb. 26, which came as a surprise to many considering he had collected just five goals and 14 points through 56 games with Nashville at that point. Jeannot has continued to be physical for his new team, having racked up 37 hits through his first nine games with the Lightning, but he's only picked up three helpers over that span.

Max Domi - Blackhawks to Stars

Domi was excellent for Chicago this season, racking up 18 goals and 49 points through 60 games while skating in a top-six role for the Blackhawks, but he's been relegated to a middle-six role since being traded to the Stars at the deadline, and his production has suffered a bit as a result. He's picked up one goal and three points through his first six games with Dallas.

Tyler Bertuzzi - Red Wings to Bruins

Bertuzzi has been seeing top-six usage with the Bruins since joining the team at the deadline, but he has yet to break out in Beantown, having tallied just two helpers through his first five games with Boston.

Defensemen

Jakob Chychrun - Coyotes to Senators

Chychrun has been rock solid since being acquited by Ottawa on March 1, having collected two goals, four points, 18 shots and 19 blocks through his first seven games with the Senators. He should continue to produce at a steady clip down the stretch.

Mattias Ekholm - Predators to Oilers

Despite seeing next to no power-play time, Ekholm has come alive offensively since being acquired by the Oilers on Feb. 28, having picked up one goal and four points while posting an impressive plus-10 rating through his first seven games with Edmonton. He had collected only five goals and 18 points through 57 games with the Predators to start the year, but it's not surprising to see him producing at a higher rate offensively given the wealth of talent surrounding him with his new squad.

Dmitry Orlov - Capitals to Bruins

Orlov was considered to be a great pick-up for Boston when the team acquired him on Feb. 23, but I don't think anybody saw the explosion of offense that was coming for the 31-year-old defender, as he's racked up an eye-popping three goals and 11 points while posting a plus-9 rating through his first nine games with the Bruins. It's hard to imagine this rate of production continuing for Orlov, but fantasy managers should continue to deploy him with confidence while he remains red hot.

Tyson Barrie - Oilers to Predators

Barrie went from an offensive powerhouse in the Oilers to a team that struggles to score in the Predators as part of the deal that sent Ekholm to Edmonton, and Barrie's production has suffered as a result, as he's only picked up two points through his first seven games with Nashville. At this point fantasy managers already in or fighting for a spot in the playoffs probably want to look elsewhere for help on the back end.

John Klingberg - Ducks to Wild

Klingberg has already picked up three helpers through his first five games with Minnesota after being acquired by the team from the Ducks at the deadline. He should continue to produce at a similar rate while seeing regular usage with the Wild's top power-play unit down the stretch.

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo - Blue Jackets to Kings

Korpisalo's time with the Kings couldn't have gone much better thus far -- he's gone 3-0-0 while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .929 save percentage through his first three games with LA. He should continue to be a fantastic option in goal down the stretch for managers competing in the fantasy playoffs.

Jonathan Quick - Kings to Blue Jackets to Golden Knights

Quick appears to be on a bit of a revenge tour after unceremoniously being dealt from the Kings to Columbus before subsequently being traded to Vegas. Through his first four games as a Knight, the 37-year-old vet has gone 4-0-0 while posting an impressive 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage. Although he's bound to cool down eventually, fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to continue to deploy Quick while he remains hot.