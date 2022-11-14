Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Monday is a little light, especially since the primary slate of DFS contests on Yahoo doesn't include a 5:30 p.m. ET start between the Islanders and the Senators. However, that means you have until 8:30 p.m. ET to get your lineups in, so you have a little extra time. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS contests.

GOALIE

Antti Raanta, CAR at CHI ($33): Frederik Andersen may return, but that's up in the air, and Raanta has looked decent thus far. He has a .911 save percentage, but also a 2.47 GAA because the Hurricanes have only allowed 26.3 shots on net per contest. The Blackhawks have only managed 25.7 shots on goal per game themselves, so Raanta likely won't be all that busy.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. LOS ($30): Markstrom is off to a slow start to the season, as he has a 2.88 GAA and .895 save percentage. The thing is, two seasons ago he had a .904 save percentage, so it's possible last season was the outlier. Los Angeles has scored 3.24 goals per game, which is just above average, but Markstrom is below average this year and that's what really sticks out to me.

CENTER

Mikael Backlund, CGY vs. LOS ($17): Backlund usually doesn't convert a ton of his shots on net, but this year he has five goals with an 11.6 shooting percentage. He also has an assist in each of his last two games. Jonathan Quick has a 2.83 GAA and .904 save percentage, and over the last five seasons he has a .900 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Jonathan Toews, CHI vs. CAR ($17): Toews has seven goals, but his 24.1 shooting percentage is going to regress. Last year he only had 125 shots on net in 71 games, so his recent track record doesn't involve a lot of shooting. The Hurricanes have only allowed 26.3 shots on net per contest, so Toews is likely not going to be too active in this matchup.

WING

Trevor Moore, LOS at CGY ($17): Moore has 11 points in 17 games. That's even more impressive when you notice he has a 3.8 shooting percentage, so his puck luck should improve. Maybe that will happen against Markstrom, given that he has an .895 save percentage.

Stefan Noesen, CAR at CHI ($12): Due to injuries, Noesen has gotten moved up to the top line, where he gets to play alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. He's also been on the power play all year, as he's averaged 3:22 per game with the extra man. The Blackhawks have allowed 34.9 shots on net per game, but they also have the 26th-ranked penalty kill.

WINGS TO AVOID

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL at COL ($25): Tarasenko started the season on fire, but since then he's slowed down to a more normal pace, with four points in his last 10 games. Colorado has a 2.69 GAA, which is the best of any of these six teams, and thus I am concerned about Tarasenko at this salary on the road.

Viktor Arvidsson, LOS at CGY ($17): Arvidsson has notched four of his nine points on the power play. That's why I am concerned here. Even with Markstrom's struggles, the Flames have the seventh-ranked penalty kill. The man advantage might not be that much of an advantage for Arvidsson.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. LOS ($17): Andersson broke through with 46 assists last season. This year he's on an even better pace, as he has 11 assists through 14 games. The Swede also has six points with the extra man, and the Kings have the 25th-ranked penalty kill.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR at CHI ($16): Slavin had 42 points last season, which was a personal best. This year he only has three points, but he's put 37 shots on net through 15 games. He's been active, and the Blackhawks have allowed 34.9 shots on goal per contest. If Petr Mrazek is in net, he has a 3.32 GAA and .890 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Justin Faulk, STL at COL ($18): Faulk's salary is a concern in this matchup. He's produced, and put plenty of shots on net, but shots on net haven't bothered the Avalanche, who have a 2.69 GAA. Alexandar Georgiev also has a .924 save percentage for Colorado for good measure.

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. LOS ($17): Weegar has not taken to his new home in Calgary. He only has four points, all assists, and three of them came in Calgary's first three games. The former Panther has also only put 28 shots on net, and he's only averaged 1:50 per contest with the extra man. Until he gets into the swing of things, I'd rather roster other Flames defensemen.

