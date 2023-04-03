Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

If you aren't interested in the Huskies and the Aztecs, how about the three NHL games Monday? You have a few extra minutes to get your lineups in, as the first game doesn't start until 8 p.m. ET. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS contests.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. NAS ($35): Oettinger just played both ends of a back-to-back, so clearly the Stars are riding him as they fight for playoff positioning. It makes sense, given that he has a 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage. The Predators rank 27th in goals per game, and the lineup is not as good as it was earlier in the season.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Juuse Saros, NAS at DAL ($28): Saros has a .918 save percentage, but he carries a 2.72 GAA because the Predators have allowed 33.3 shots on net per contest. The Stars have averaged 3.41 goals per contest, so this is going to be a trickier matchup than most for Saros, who will likely need to stand on his head to get the Preds a win.

CENTER

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN vs. VGK ($20): Eriksson Ek has stepped up with Kirill Kaprizov injured, even if they don't have the same role on the team. Over his last nine games, Eriksson Ek has 10 points, plus a whopping 34 shots on net. If Laurent Brossoit is in net for the Golden Knights – the situation there is murky at the moment – he may have just had a big game against these same Wild, but his career save percentage is .906. Don't count on Brossoit stepping up again.

CENTER TO AVOID

Jack Eichel, VGK at MIN ($28): Last time around, the Golden Knights caught Marc-Andre Fleury. This time, though, expect Filip Gustavsson in net. The Swede has a 2.01 GAA and .933 save perentage. That makes things look a lot trickier for Eichel.

WING

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. NAS ($23): Pavelski has a goal in each of his last three games, and six of his last seven. He's notched 175 shots on net in 76 games as well. Saros has played well, but as I mentioned the Predators have allowed 33.3 shots on goal per game. Pavelski should have the chance to move his goal streak to four.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA vs. ARI ($17): Bjorkstrand has had some unfortunate luck this season, as he has a 9.7 shooting percentage. However, he still has 18 goals having put 185 shots on net. Things have also turned around for Bjorkstrand recently, as he has five goals over his last 10 outings. The Coyotes, meanwhile, have allowed 35.3 shots on goal per contest, so Bjorkstrand should have his opportunities.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at MIN ($19): As with Eichel, Marchessault will be on the road Monday and likely face Gustavsson. Again, Gustavsson has a 2.01 GAA and .933 save percentage. I will also note that, while Marchessault has 15 power-play points on the season, he only has two of them in his last 28 games.

Evgenii Dadonov, DAL vs. NAS ($13): Dadonov has picked up 12 points in 17 games with the Stars, but he's not a prolific shooter. He's only put 26 shots on net with Dallas, and nine of those 12 points have been assists. Maybe the Russian isn't the right player to take advantage of the Predators allowing so many shots, so I would look elsewhere.

DEFENSE

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. ARI ($19): It's been a great campaign for Dunn in Seattle, and he is a key reason why Seattle is likely to make the playoffs. The defenseman has 13 goals and 48 assists in 75 games. Dunn also has 15 power-play points, and the Coyotes have a bottom-eight penalty kill.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI at SEA ($16): After the Coyotes made a couple trades off of their blue line, Valimaki's role became much larger. Since the start of March, Valimaki has averaged 22:46 in ice time, including 2:47 on the power play. The Finn has 13 points in the 17 games he's played in that time as well. The Kraken suppress shots, but still have a 3.15 GAA. They also have a bottom-10 penalty kill.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at MIN ($19): Pietrangelo has been racking up assists, but he only has one goal in his last 18 games. Of course, even getting a helper will be hard in this matchup, given Gustavsson's 2.01 GAA and .933 save percentage.

Tyson Barrie, NAS at DAL ($18): Barrie has been relied upon with Roman Josi out, though his power-play production has dipped now that he is away from the Oilers and all their talent. Of course, the Stars have the third-ranked penalty kill anyway, and Oettinger has a 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.