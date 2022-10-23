Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL took the first Sunday of the season off, but not the second! There are five games on the docket, with the first starting at 2 p.m. EDT. You'll need to get your lineups in early for matinee hockey. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. NYI ($36): The Islanders are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. And while they have defensive guile, they also have offensive questions. Since the start of last season, they've averaged 2.83 goals and 29.1 shots on net per game. That bodes well for Bobrovsky, whose one good start this season came against…the Islanders.

GOALIE TO AVOID

James Reimer, SAN at PHI ($25): Both teams are playing the second of consecutive days, but the Sharks are the ones who are far from home. Reimer has posted a .918 save percentage, but with a 2.77 GAA. He's also maintained a .909 save percentage the last six seasons, so I don't trust him to continue at this pace.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. CLM ($20): Trocheck has taken to his new team with a point in four straight and 20 shots on the season. The Blue Jackets' porous defense is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Daniil Tarasov will likely be in net. He started the first two games of the season for Columbus and allowed nine goals on 82 shots.

CENTER TO AVOID

Boone Jenner, CLM at NYR ($19): Jenner got the nod to center Columbus' top line between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine…and then Laine immediately got hurt. This time out, Jenner is on the road for consecutive days with Igor Shesterkin looming. Shesterkin is off to a slow start, but the reigning Vezina winner should turn it around.

WING

Jaden Schwartz, SEA at CHI ($17): Though Schwartz has dropped down to the second line, he's still producing like a top forward for the Kraken with five points in six games, including three goals on the first power-play unit. Since the start of last season, the Blackhawks ranked 27th on the penalty kill, and shipping out good players as part of a rebuild isn't going to help them on that front.

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. ANA ($12): Raymond only has two points - both assists - but he's directed 11 shots on net and the goals will likely arrive. As a teenage rookie, the Swede recorded 23 goals and 34 assists, and players who can do that at his age almost always pan out in a big way. Maybe what he needs is a matchup with John Gibson, who's produced a 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage the last four seasons.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at NYR ($32): As the highest-salaried wing Sunday, I have to eschew Gaudreau. It's going to be hard for him to pay off on his salary. He's on the road for the second day of a back-to-back, and Shesterkin has a career 2.33 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Troy Terry, ANA at DET ($19): Terry crushed it out the gate, but he's registered zero points and three shots from the last two outings. Even so, he still has a 23.1 shooting percentage, which is even higher than the 19.3 from last year. Ville Husso has produced one great start and one terrible one for Detroit, but maintained a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage last year in St. Louis.

DEFENSE

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. CLM ($20): Going to try and save a few bucks of salary by going with Trouba over Adam Fox, the highest-salaried defenseman at $25. Trouba has notched two points, but has put 16 shots on net across five games. Since the start of last season, the Blue Jackets have allowed 35.1 shots on net per game, and will now be tired playing the second of a back-to-back on the road.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. SEA ($15): In time, Jones should right the ship and look like the player who racked up 51 points last season. He's averaged 25:46 in ice time, including 2:50 on the power play. He's fired six shots on net and blocked 13 shots in four games. Since joining the league in 2021, the Kraken have posted a 3.48 GAA while listing the 31st-ranked penalty kill. This may be the opportunity Jones needs.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Ryan Pulock, NYI at FLA ($17): Pulock is not the offensive dynamo his teammate Noah Dobson is. This year, Pulock is basically off the power play, lowering his upside even further. I wouldn't be enthused about Pulock on the road against the Panthers even in an ideal situation, but don't forget he's on the second day of a back-to-back.

Nick Blankenburg, CLM at NYR ($17): Yahoo, by and large, is the most reactive in terms of the three DFS sites I cover hockey for. Blankenburg tallied two points in his second game of the season, and Yahoo seemed to react accordingly. However, the 24-year-old has played in all of 10 NHL games and was not drafted. Let's pump the brakes, especially at this salary on the road against the Rangers.

