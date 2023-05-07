Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

After a couple of days with only one NHL game on the schedule, Sunday is kicking it up a notch with three matchups and the first one starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Frederik Andersen, CAR at NJD ($29): Andersen has made three starts this postseason, and each time he's only allowed one goal. It helps that he plays behind the defense that finished first in shots allowed and second in penalty-kill percentage. And so far this series, the Canes have kept the Devils in check. I'm expecting that to continue.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at FLA ($29): The Panthers managed to score against the Bruins, who paced the league in GAA by a wide margin. Samsonov hasn't been able to stand up to this red-hot offense either. He's also struggled on the road this season - including the playoffs - with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage.

CENTER

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at SEA ($17): This isn't just because Johnston notched a goal and assist in Game 2. He's also registered three points and 20 shots from his last three outings, and as a rookie managed 24 goals this season. That's impressive! Less impressive? Philipp Grubauer's .895 save percentage during the regular season, and the fact he's allowed four goals in each game this series.

CENTER TO AVOID

Matty Beniers, SEA vs. DAL ($14): Beniers age-19 season went even better than Johnston's, and he's likely to win the Calder. However, his postseason has been lackluster and he was held without a point and a shot during Game 2. Jake Oettinger has been stellar in the playoffs with a 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage through eight appearances.

WING

Jamie Benn, DAL at SEA ($22): Benn has only posted one goal in the playoffs, but has racked up five assists. He's also directed 22 pucks on net, so that comes out to a 4.5 shooting percentage. Benn just needs some puck luck, and he's getting to face a goalie in Grubauer who recorded an .895 save percentage.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at NJD ($18): Jarvis is skating on Sebastian Aho's wing, and it's paying off with five points and 17 shots from his last five games. Freshman goalie Akira Schmid was having quite the postseason, but he's been pulled in two straight games.

WINGS TO AVOID

Timo Meier, NJD vs. CAR ($23): The Devils traded for Meier to put them over the top in the playoffs. Instead, he finds himself skating third-line minutes. The former Shark has zero - yes, zero - points in the postseason. Now Meier has to face the Canes and their second-best GAA

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA vs. TOR ($14): Luostarinen quietly notched 17 goals and 26 assists this season. It's hard to score when you don't put pucks on net, and he's only managed six across seven appearances - including three in one outing.

DEFENSE

Brent Burns, CAR at NJD ($23): Burns hasn't recorded a point in his last four games, but he still has five assists in the playoffs. He's still fired 32 shots on net and should eventually find the scoresheet if he keeps doing that. That feels especially true given Burns has averaged 3:52 per game with the extra man during the postseason.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($21): That four-assist game against the Lightning really got Rielly into a groove as he's currently riding a seven-game point streak. Sergei Bobrovsky has made some big saves, but he's still posted a 3.24 GAA and .909 save percentage as a playoff starter.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. CAR ($23): Hamilton, in particular, has been thwarted by his former team. In the first two games this series, he's tallied no points and only two shots. As mentioned earlier, Carolina finished first in shots allowed. Hamilton could be in for a long series, or a short one if the Canes can quickly close it out.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. DAL ($17): Dunn has managed an assist in the first two games of the series, but that's him getting back on track considering only one point from the previous 10 outings. Oettinger has posted a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage this season, so he could get Dunn back off the scoresheet on Sunday.

