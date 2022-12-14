Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

By no means is Wednesday a busy night for the NHL. There are three games taking place, and for whatever reason two of them are Canadian-on-Canadian matchups. Even so, the DFS opportunities are there. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. MON ($29): In his last start, Talbot got the benefit of hosting the Ducks. He did his job, posting a shutout. This matchup is only slightly trickier. The Canadiens have averaged 2.86 goals and 29.3 shots on net per game, both in the bottom 10 in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. VAN ($24): Markstrom has looked strong in his last two starts, so you might be thinking he's put his slow start behind him. I still see a goalie with an .897 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Swede is also drawing the toughest matchup Wednesday, as the Canucks have averaged 3.46 goals per contest.

CENTER

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN vs. DET ($19): After breaking through last season with 26 goals and 49 points, Eriksson Ek has earned himself a larger role this year. He's averaged 19:41 a night in ice time, including 3:38 with the extra man. That's helped him tally 23 points in 28 games. The Red Wings are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and while they have had Ville Husso pull double duty before, the expectation is we will see Alex Nedeljkovic in goal. He has a 4.09 GAA and .880 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON at OTT ($19): Honestly? This is looking like a brutal night for goalies. Assuming Nedeljkovic is in net, the only netminder likely to start Wednesday who has been anything beyond mediocre is Talbot. His 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage are head-and-shoulders above the expected competition. That makes this a night to avoid Canadiens, if you are going to avoid any team.

WING

Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs. VAN ($20): In his first full season as a Flame, Toffoli has averaged 3:22 per contest on the power play. He also has nine points with the extra man. The Canucks are in line to finish in the bottom five in penalty-kill percentage for the second year in a row, and Spencer Martin has a .891 save percentage.

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. MON ($18): The Canadiens have allowed 33.1 shots on net per game. Batherson doesn't shoot quite like Brady Tkachuk, but he's put 84 shots on goal over 28 games. He also has a five-game point streak.

WINGS TO AVOID

Cole Caufield, MON at OTT ($21): It's the same points I previously made. Talbot has a 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage on a night with no other above-average goalie expected to play. Caufield also has a 16.7 shooting percentage, so perhaps he is in line for a little regression as well.

David Perron, DET at MIN ($18): Well, the Red Wings are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. That could have a negative impact, especially on a veteran like Perron who has some tread on his tires. Additionally, eight of his 21 points have come on the power play, and the Wild are right in the middle of the league on the penalty kill.

DEFENSE

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. MON ($20): Since returning from injury, Chabot has 10 points and 22 shots on goal in nine games. I will note that the Canadiens have also said they are planning to start Sam Montembeault in net. He has a career .894 save percentage.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. VAN ($19): Last year, Andersson's breakthrough 50-point campaign was powered in part by 19 points with the extra man. This year, nine of his 20 points have come on the power play. As I noted earlier, the Canucks are in the bottom five of penalty-kill percentage once again.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Quinn Hughes, VAN at CGY ($21): Hughes tends to do his damage on the power play. Indeed, this year 13 of his 25 points are of the power-play variety. Well, even with some dodgy goaltending, the Flames have a top-10 penalty kill. They've also only allowed 28.5 shots on net per game.

Moritz Seider, DET at MIN ($16): There is no Montreal defenseman, outside of the injured Mike Matheson, likely to get much DFS run. As such, I am eschewing the Habs here and going with Seider. The reigning Calder winner has had a sophomore slump to some degree, and he only has one point in his last seven games. Additionally, he can't find any luck on the power play, only tallying four points there after having 21 last season.

