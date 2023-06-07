Drake's Takes: UFC 289 Nunes vs. Aldana

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 289 card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Diana Belbita (14-7-0) v. Maria Oliveira (13-6-0)

Diana Belbita - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 14 wins

Maria Oliveira - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a close fight all the way until the final bell and could result in a split decision. Oliveira has the edge in power, but Belbita should have the edge everywhere else, particularly on the mat. The striking will be close, but any takedown/control time could tip the round in favor of Belbita.

UFC 289 Pick: Belbita

David Dvorak (20-5-0) v. Steve Erceg (9-1-0)

David Dvorak - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 20 wins

Steve Erceg - Height: 5'8" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Erceg is making his UFC debut, and although he has been impressive up until this point, he draws a significant step up in competition. Dvorak is on a two-fight losing streak but against some top guys in the division, and both went to a decision. This is a huge bounce-back spot for Dvorak, and he wins handily.

UFC 289 Pick: Dvorak

Blake Bilder (8-0-1) v. Kyle Nelson (13-5-1)

Kyle Nelson - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

Blake Bilder - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Nelson is coming off of a draw, while Bilder is coming off an electric debut win. Bilder should have the edge everywhere in this fight and only needs to avoid putting himself in harm's way. I expect Bilder to get this fight to the mat, where he could rack up a healthy amount of control time.

UFC 289 Pick: Bilder

Aiemann Zahabi (9-2-0) v. Aori Qileng (24-9-0)

Aiemann Zahabi - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Aori Qileng - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 9 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not expect a high score for DFS to come out of this fight. While Qileng will push the tempo, Zahabi has been slowing fights down. Without a finish, this likely ends up as one of the lower-scoring fights and is not on my radar. I expect Qileng to be better everywhere and win a decision.

UFC 289 Pick: Qileng

Jasmine Jasudavicius (8-2-0) v. Miranda Maverick (11-4-0)

Miranda Maverick - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 65" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

Jasmine Jasudavicius - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 3 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Maverick has only lost to top UFC fighters during her tenure with the program. Jasudavicius is 3-1 but against much lower competition. I expect Maverick to have her way and get this done on the scorecards.

UFC 289 Pick: Maverick

Nassourdine Imavov (12-4-0) v. Chris Curtis (30-10-0)

Nassourdine Imavov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Chris Curtis - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 30 wins

DFS Perspective: In a striking match, I would give Curtis the advantage in both power and volume. Imavov would have a significant edge on the mat, but Curtis has yet to be taken down in the UFC. I see Curtis winning this one by knockout.

UFC 289 Pick: Curtis

Eryk Anders (15-7-0) v. Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6-0)

Marc-Andre Barriault - Height: 61" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 15 wins

Eryk Anders - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 10 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: If Anders cannot take this to the mat, I expect Barriault to win the striking exchanges on the feet. Barriault also has a little wrestling in his back pocket to avoid danger. Both guys have the power to end this early as well, but Barriault will throw more volume.

UFC 289 Pick: Barriault

Dan Ige (16-6-0) v. Nate Landwehr (17-4-0)

Dan Ige - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

Nate Landwehr - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: This comes off as a trap fight for Ige to me. He was on a three-fight slide until his most recent fight, albeit against excellent competition. Landwehr rides in on a three-fight win streak and has seemingly gotten better with each fight. I think if he avoids the power of Ige, he will win this fight.

UFC 289 Pick: Landwehr

Mike Malott (9-1-1) v. Adam Fugitt (9-3-0)

Mike Malott - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 9 wins

Adam Fugitt - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This has the potential for Fight of the Night and a bonus written all over it. Both guys are high-octane with solid cardio. Fugitt looked excellent in his most recent fight, but Malott has looked slightly better. That said, I would not be surprised to see either one of these guys pull this out, but my pick is with the favorite.

UFC 289 Pick: Malott

Charles Oliveira (33-9-0) v. Beneil Dariush (22-4-1)

Charles Oliveira - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 30 finishes in 33 wins

Beneil Dariush - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: Dariush has looked impressive on his run up to this point and will likely carry an edge on the feet, but more is needed to get past Oliveira. Oliveira's resume is much better, and I expect him to find another submission.

UFC 289 Pick: Oliveira

Amanda Nunes - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 22 wins

Irene Aldana - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Aldana became the replacement after an injury to Juliana Pena, and though the fight might be deserved, I do not see how she comes away with a win. Nunes will be leagues better everywhere the fight goes, particularly on the mat, where she will completely dominate. I do not expect this to see the judges' scorecards, and I fully expect Nunes to finish this early.

UFC 289 Pick: Nunes

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

