Drake's Takes: UFC Sao Paulo Almeida vs. Lewis

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Sao Paulo card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Kaue Fernandes (8-1-0) v. Marc Diakiese (16-7-0)

Kaue Fernandes - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

Marc Diakiese - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Fernandes is making his UFC debut after running back-to-back first-round wins in the LFA promotion. He gets a winnable matchup against Diakiese, who is currently on a two-fight slide. I expect the fight to be close, but I like what I see from Fernandes. If he can avoid being taken down and controlled, I think he has the edge everywhere -- his kicks in particular.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Fernandes

Montserrat Ruiz (10-3-0) v. Eduarda Moura (9-0-0)

Montserrat Ruiz - Height: 5'0" - Reach: 61" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 10 wins

Eduarda Moura - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: There is not much to expect from the undersized Ruiz anymore. Her best bet is to keep the fight slow, which likely does not happen. Moura is an impressive fighter, and I expect her to wow in her debut. Look for an early finish and a solid score for DFS.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Moura

Angela Hill (15-13-0) v. Denise Gomes (8-2-0)

Angela Hill - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 64" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 15 wins

Denise Gomes - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Gomes has looked great on her two-fight win streak, finishing each opponent by knockout, with the most recent bout ending in just 20 seconds. She now runs into the division's gatekeeper in Hill, who is always solid. Both ladies are above-average strikers, and I expect this to be close. Hill should slow Gomes down, but I am unsure if she can out-strike her. Gomes should win a close decision.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Gomes

Vitor Petrino (9-0-0) v. Modestas Bukauskas (15-5-0)

Vitor Petrino - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Modestas Bukauskas - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Bukauskas will have a puncher's chance at a knockout, but that should be the only way he wins this. Petrino is better everywhere and will smash if he uses his wrestling. Petrino is one of my favorite plays on the slate for DFS.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Petrino

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7-0) v. Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-2-0)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 24 wins

Rinat Fakhretdinov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an entertaining fight between two similarly-styled opponents. It is a big step up for Fakhredinov, but he should be ready for the challenge. I would give Zaleski a slight edge on the feet and Fakhredinov an edge on the mat. I expect it to be close, with Fakhredinov coming out on top.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Fakhredinov

Daniel Marcos (15-0-0) v. Victor Hugo (24-4-0)

Daniel Marcos - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 15 wins

Victor Hugo - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: Marcos is now 2-0 in the UFC and on a 15-fight winning streak, though his last win against Davey Grant was a debatable split decision. Hugo is making his UFC debut after a commendable submission win on Dana White's Contender Series. This fight is likely much closer than the odds indicate. Marcos is likelier to win a decision, while Hugo is likelier to win by an early finish. I like the newcomer to put on a show as roughly a (+200) underdog. He is better suited to be used in GPP contests, however.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Hugo

Ismael Bonfim (19-4-0) v. Vinc Pichel (14-3-0)

Ismael Bonfim - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 19 wins

Vinc Pichel - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Pichel is now 40, and I expect little to come from his offense if he cannot wrestle. Bonfim lost a tough one last time out, and I expect him to come out guns blazing to get back in the win column. If he wins a decision, it will likely be a lower score.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Bonfim

Rodolfo Vieira (9-2-0) v. Armen Petrosyan (8-2-0)

Rodolfo Vieira - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 9 wins

Armen Petrosyan - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: This is one of the more interesting fights of the night. Vieira will have an immense edge on the mat, as Petrosyan has terrible takedown defense (36 percent). Assuming Vieira shoots more often than not, I would expect him to submit Petrosyan eventually. Petrosyan is the better striker in the matchup, so if he has significantly improved his takedown defense and can remain upright, he will likely strike his way to a decision. I am unwilling to bet on that, so I will ride with Vieira to dominate on the mat.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Vieira

Caio Borralho (14-1-0) v. Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5-1)

Caio Borralho - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Abusupiyan Magomedov - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 25 wins

DFS Perspective: Magomedov is taking this fight on short notice, which is a significant concern considering he gassed after one round in his last fight against now-champion Sean Strickland in July. That round was exciting, but if he does not get the finish, he will be seeing stars once again. Borralho continues to surprise and shine, as he extended his record to 4-0 in the UFC with a beautiful rear-naked choke in his last fight. This is a must-have fight for DFS. I am on the side of Borralho until we see a better gas tank from Magomedov. However, given Magomedov's penchant for early finishes, he is a must for your player pool in mass-entry GPP contests.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Borralho

Rodrigo Nascimento (10-1-0) v. Don'Tale Mayes (10-5-0)

Rodrigo Nascimento - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 10 wins

Don'Tale Mayes - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 81" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Mayes is a bit of a boring fighter. He does not throw a lot of strikes nor does he wrestle or grapple much. He does have some power, but that is generally his only path to winning. Nascimento is considerably better overall and will hold a significant edge on the mat, where he should overwhelm Mayes early and likely submit him.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Nascimento

Gabriel Bonfim (15-0-0) v. Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1)

Gabriel Bonfim - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 15 wins

Nicolas Dalby - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: Dalby is a defensive fighter who struggles in the pocket with highly-aggressive fighters. Bonfim is precisely that, and he should overwhelm Dalby early. I expect Bonfim to continue his winning streak, making it 16 straight. He will be highly-owned as a huge favorite (-625) for this card.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Bonfim

Jailton Almeida (19-2-0) v. Derrick Lewis (27-11-0)

Jailton Almeida - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 19 wins

Derrick Lewis - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 23 finishes in 27 wins

DFS Perspective: Lewis will always have that thunderous chance to record a knockout, but it's hard to see it happening here. Almeida will soon challenge for the belt, and rightly so. His game is nearly immaculate, and he can fight anywhere, especially on the mat. I expect early takedowns and either some nasty ground-and-pound or a submission to end this in the first.

UFC Sao Paulo Pick: Almeida

